The daily horoscope is here, read to know what’s in store for you under Friday’s skies. For Aries, new income sources will be generated. Taurus must follow a healthy lifestyle. Geminis are advised not to make any hasty decisions. Cancerians must prioritise their emotional and mental well-being. Leos will take part in religious events. Libras will be the centre of attention today due to their charming personality. Sagittarius will have a hectic day handling a lot of responsibilities at work. They are advised to plan the day well so that no important task is missed. Aquarius should spend some time in nature. Check what the day holds for you on 2 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The day will be an excellent one for working employees. You will complete most of your tasks on time. There will be no monetary difficulties under Friday’s skies. New income sources will be generated. Stay focused on the positive side of life.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Make a commitment towards a healthy lifestyle. Those involved in a family business will get huge profits. Do not let good opportunities slip through your hands. Students planning to study abroad are likely to be accepted into a highly competitive university.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Under Friday’s skies, you will socialise with many new acquaintances. Young couples will go out for a dinner date or a movie night. Talk to the elders in your family before making any important decision. Do not agree to anything in haste.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You’ll feel motivated to complete all your tasks before the weekend rolls in. Prioritise your emotional and mental well-being. If you have hurt someone, then find a way to apologise first.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Express your feelings to your loved ones, it will help them understand what you’re going through. You will be extremely confident today. Some could take part in a religious ceremony. Those who are single could see true love entering their life soon. Some couples could make plans to get hitched.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will plan a short trip with friends. Working employees will have a hectic day at the office. Those looking out for jobs will get interview calls from big companies. Stay focussed on your goals and work hard to reach them.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Your charming personality will win you many fans today. Take out some time for romance or self-care too. Make sure you do not ignore your goals in favour of helping others.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Going the extra mile at work will help you gain favour with your peers and superiors today. You will be in a sociable mood today. Most of your ideas will be appreciated by higher officials. Plan on prioritising your health before the day comes to a close.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Consider focusing on a hobby – it will divert your mind from all the stress and tension. You will have a bunch of responsibilities to handle today. Plan the day well so that you don’t miss out on important tasks.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): A special event is on the cards. Maintaining a proper diet and keeping yourself hydrated should be your top priority. You will make wise financial decisions this Friday. Your parents and associates will be proud of you.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Maintain a positive attitude at work and home. Practice healthy eating habits and increase your intake of raw fruits and vegetables. Spend time outdoors instead of being cooped up in your home. Step out of your comfort zone to grab the chances coming your way.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Be confident about your ability to weather any problems. Your partner will surprise you with something sweet and thoughtful. Plan some fun activities to do with your family to make the most of the day.

