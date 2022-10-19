Read what’s in store for you under Wednesday skies. Geminis should pay attention to their partner’s needs. Good career opportunities are on the way for Cancerians. Aries might face some disharmony in their professional life. Taurus should take out time for self-care. Sagittarius must not spend too much time on the internet. Aquarius are advised to be cautious regarding any business deals. Libras should direct their focus and energy toward mental health. The day is perfect for Capricorns to start a new job. Check what’s in store for you this Wednesday, 19 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): There might be some disharmony within your professional life. The vibes could stir up insecurities, especially if you begin to question your leadership qualities. The second half of the day will be more relaxed. Be sure to act with compassion.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Brace yourself for some rocky vibes today. Figure out the shortcomings that are holding you back from achieving your dreams. Take some time out in order to nurture yourself. Plan out your finances so that you know where you can cut back on expenses.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You might not get along well with everyone at work this Wednesday, which could lead to power struggles or conflict. Do not be part of any petty drama, especially when it comes to your social circle. You will maintain clarity and confidence in yourself. Focus on your partner’s needs.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will wake up in a low frame of mind. The atmosphere this Wednesday will make it difficult to let go of any grief that has been haunting you lately. Good career opportunities will come your way. Indulge in your favourite foods or perhaps a bit of shopping, especially if you are in need of a morale boost. It’s a good time to plan about your future.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Keep yourself hydrated and monitor your caffeine intake. Be sure to nurture your health. Reward yourself each time you complete a difficult task. Today is a great day for any type of competition.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will connect with your inner strength. The day will provide you with positive reinforcement. Plan on a quiet evening so that you can nurture your heart and mind.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will not be able to hide from your deepest fears. Even if you are feeling that life has given you an unfair share of burdens, do not take out your frustration on others. Direct your focus and energy toward self-care.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Some important task of yours might get hindered. You will plan a trip to go sightseeing. Health will remain good. Couples will go out on a date. Working professionals will have a hectic day but they will complete all work on time.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Try not to spend too much time on the internet today. Sometimes life just isn’t fair but keep your chin up and face all troubles with a smile. Do not involve yourself in other’s matters. Business deals might get cancelled due to some reason. Those working in government sectors are likely to get big responsibilities.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): The day is perfect to start a new job. Hurdles that were obstructing your work will vanish. Good vibes will allow you to feel more comfortable with your daily tasks. You are up for whatever challenges come along, so do not sit on the sidelines today. You will feel a bit restless so try to plan a short trip somewhere. Job seekers will be called for interviews.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Confront the emotions that have been holding you back from enjoying life to its fullest. Lean into love, embrace creativity, and nurture friendship. Be cautious about any business deals.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Mounting responsibilities at work could affect your sense of balance. D focus on your career, but do not neglect your closest relationships or self-care routines. Watch out for power struggles. Be sure to think twice before approaching a serious conversation. You will have to make some tough choices today, but you are up for the responsibility.

