Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You may feel tense at the start of a new workweek. You will be motivated as long as you are taking a logical and organised approach to your agenda. You should take a look at your professional and financial aims. There may be issues if you are tied to someone who does not have the same vision.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You should embrace your mystical side today. You will heal through meditation and other spiritual practices. There will be supportive energy surrounding you. The universe will guide you, so look for signs and synchronicities. You should lay low and indulge in self-care.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Don’t let yourself feel alienated because of your surroundings, even if people around you don’t share the same values. You will be able to find a support network. Be active in reaching out to those who lift you up.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You could face romantic struggles in the morning. You should re-examine your behaviour. You will find composure and understand yourself in new ways. You will have a chance to find harmony within your relationships in the evening.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Spend some time analysing which of your goals are practical and which are not. This, however, does not mean that you abandon your wildest ambitions. You will face setbacks if you try to go too fast in any project. You should ponder on your future from the comfort of your home.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Don’t let the brilliance or creativity of others dissuade you from your own talents today. Believe in yourself above all else, even if doing so doesn’t seem to be natural. You will feel like tapping into your personal power and this would help you reclaim your sense of passion and motivation.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Emotions will be high within your love life today. If you are in a conflict with a special someone, you should consider their emotions too. You will get a chance to resolve your issues later. Be diplomatic. Avoid making attempts to change other people.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Avoid being so hard on yourself today. People around you can cause you pain or anxiety. You will begin to perk up in the evening. This will help you rise above the self-restrictive thought patterns that are holding you back. This will help you access compassion and harmony from within.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will have to fight for yourself today as you may feel insecure. You should find reasons to be proud of yourself. You should accept love and harmony into your heart. You should trust your fate and the belief that ultimately everything will fall into place.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You should heal yourself by facing your past traumas. You should feel more optimistic as you look towards the future. Take care of your health and look after yourself. You should lay low and focus on wellness.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Avoid thinking negatively. Watch your words. Embracing your creative side will help you heal. You will be able to take control of your heart and mind. There may be an emotional upheaval within your home.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You might use social media in an unhealthy way today. Problems may arise if you use the internet to get attention and approval from your peers without finding ways to validate yourself.

