Here’s what this Friday has in store. Aries should focus on their career. Taurus must keep a positive outlook and recognise the good fortune coming their way. Geminis are advised to move away from people who no longer bring them joy. Cancerians should avoid petty gossip. It is also a good day for them to sign big business deals. Leos should forgive those who have wronged them. For Virgos, some major changes may take in business. Libras should ensure that their ambitions do not have a detrimental effect on their well-being. Scorpios must avoid junk food. Check what the day holds for you on 18 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Focus on your career. New responsibilities may lead you to make a few changes in your daily routine. Devote your attention solely to the matters at hand. Your health will be good under Friday’s skies.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): It’s time to put in all the necessary work to reach your professional goals. Keep a positive outlook and recognise the good fortune that is coming your way. Those in business can anticipate receiving new orders and big deals. Your inquisitive nature could help you learn some big secrets.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Move away from people who no longer bring you joy. Watch out for rocky moments in your love life. The day could stir up some drama, leaving you emotionally vulnerable. The time is excellent to buy a new home or make a long-term investment.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Consider investing in a new creative project. Keep yourself busy at work and avoid petty gossip. It is not a good day to sign any business deal. Those who are unemployed will come across good job opportunities.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Acting with kindness toward others will bring you emotional fulfillment. It will also encourage you to let go of any grudges you have been carrying. Forgive those who have wronged you. Be mindful not to trust any gossip you hear.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Some major financial changes will be introduced in your business. Watch out for disharmony and conflict within your romantic and professional relationships. Be careful of who you trust right now, especially when it comes to colleagues or partners who have a history of being deceptive.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Take things slow in order to nurture yourself. Your material possessions say a lot about who you are, so make sure you let go of things that no longer define your personality. It is a good time to conduct a small religious ceremony in your home. Ensure that your ambitions do not have a detrimental effect on your well-being.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Talk and sort out issues in your friendships. Avoid making any investments in stocks. Maintain a healthy diet and try to avoid junk food.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Spend some time in nature. Invest in mutual funds and insurance policies as they can yield big gains in the long run. Your seniors will appreciate you for your hard work. Those who are single may find someone special soon.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You’ll act as a pillar of strength in your team, whether you realise it or not. This will help boost your popularity in the long run. Expect a day filled with romance and excitement. Your savings may come in handy for emergency expenses.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Stay away from anyone who makes you feel unappreciated. Do not be hasty while making plans. Be patient and kind to others.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You might have to act as a peacemaker within your social sphere today. Consider dedicating your time to romance or self-care. Stay active and eat healthily. Stay focused in life and help others to be goal driven.

