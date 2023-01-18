Here is what your day looks like on 18 January. Aries must look for opportunities to nurture their social life. Taurus should maintain a diet that is rich in calories and nutrients. Geminis must move boldly toward a brighter tomorrow. Cancerians must nurture their most valued relationships. Leos should drop unhealthy habits and focus on what’s best for their body. For Virgos, recent investments in stocks and mutual funds will yield good returns. Libras should not be afraid to share their opinions and feelings with loved ones. Scorpios must practice self-care. For Aquarius, their popularity will rise and new admirers will join their social group.

Check what the day holds for you on 18 January 2023:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The universe will send you some extra support this morning. It’s time you indulge in a meditation session and work with a positive attitude. The stars will also help you to make some serious headway within your career. Look for opportunities to nurture your social life.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will be in a pensive mood today. Use this energy to sort through any emotional baggage that you’ve been carrying around. Avoid letting old conflicts arise in the family; instead, let go of them. Maintain a diet rich in calories, nutrients, and vitamins.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): A loving and bubbly energy will surround you this Wednesday. The time is perfect for putting your best foot forward, as the people you meet will be receptive to your charms. The good vibes will help you move boldly and confidently toward a brighter tomorrow.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Setting career goals and strategising for the future will strengthen your optimism today. Nurture your most valued companionships by making efforts to establish healthy dynamics. Prioritise your health as it will impact your work and relationship with others.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Approach the day with confidence. This will allow you to feel good about who you are and all you’ve accomplished so far. Cut unhealthy habits from your life and focus on what’s good for your body. Today’s vibes are all about embracing wellness.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): The people close to you are going to be extra sensitive to whatever you say, so be gentle and polite in any conversation. The universe will empower you with an opportunity to follow your heart. Recent investments in stocks and mutual funds will yield good profits.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Don’t be afraid to share your feelings and opinions with someone special. Wednesday’s vibes are ideal for working with positive mantras and embracing optimism. The time is right to reconsider prolonging a recent conflict you’ve had with a friend.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): The day is all about embracing healthier alternatives. Speak the truth, even if you’re not sure about how it will be perceived. As the day comes to an end, unplug and practice self-care from the comfort of your home.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Under Wednesday’s skies, do something that’s just for you. Put your needs first, even if it has to be for a few hours. The cosmic climate will ask you to make smart financial choices.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Your ability to notice other people’s emotional state will come into use today. Your compassionate nature might drive you to act as a source of support, but try not to be too hard on yourself in the process. Spend time in nature.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Don’t be afraid to reach out for support, whenever you need it. An empowering energy will find you today, giving you a chance to break free from patterns that have been holding you back. Your popularity will rise and new admirers may emerge in your life.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): The universe will ask you to acknowledge your worth today. It will help you to build important relationships that can empower you in the future. The day is also perfect for building up your professional network. Set healthy boundaries in order to nurture your emotional and mental well-being.

