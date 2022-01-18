Horoscope Today News, 18 December, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here! Under Tuesday’s skies, a few zodiac signs will have a tiring day at work while some of you could start with a new job today. Parents will be pleased with their children’s behaviour and results. Married couples are going to spend the day happily and those who are single will find love soon.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

Today, you will face some problems in the workplace either due to your increasing workload or friction with colleagues. Furthermore, there may be a small dispute in the house due to some reason. So, be careful and maintain your calm if the situation gets out of hand. Under Tuesday skies, the day is very auspicious for buying property. However, the day is not very auspicious for people associated with politics. Try not to plan anything big or sign deals in the coming days.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

Due to your hard work and dedication, you can get big responsibilities in your workplace. So, maintain the same zeal as your hard work will yield positive results. Many of you in this zodiac sign are likely to get fame, which will increase your reputation. For people in the private sector, income and responsibilities may see an increase. Court matters may be in your favour.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June):

Geminis are advised not to conduct business on credit today as it might lead to losses. To remain physically fit and healthy, you should perform exercise daily. Tip for the day – try to solve your problems sensibly and don’t take help from others. Under Tuesday skies, your boss will be happy with your work performance, so maintain the same work routine. Students in higher education will perform brilliantly today. For some, luck will favour you in starting any new work.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

Today, most of your issues concerning business will come to an end. There are high chances of getting big deals in business. Furthermore, the performance of students in higher education is going to be excellent. Under Tuesday’s skies, married life will be very pleasant. Many of you can get desired responsibilities in your job. Today, the money that has been lent, may be returned.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August):

Try to be respectful towards everyone this Tuesday. Meanwhile, be alert as there could be a sudden interruption in your work. No matter what the situation is, never be distrustful of your efficiency. Also, be careful about relying on the promises of others. Those who are unemployed will be worried about jobs, but should not lose hope as there is a silver lining in the end.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

Under Tuesday skies, there will be an increase in material comforts. Moreover, your duties in the workplace will increase, hence making you more responsible. Parents are going to be happy with the behaviour of their children, today. People associated with a business will see big financial gains in the coming days. You can share your problems with friends, as there are few whom you can rely on. You will win people’s trust with diplomacy.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

People who are into government jobs can be promoted or get a high position soon. Students belonging to this zodiac sign my get job offers in campus placements. People involved with electronics and electrical materials will see profits. Your relationship with father will be sweet, so try to spend as much time with him and listen to the good advice that he shares.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

In the coming month or weeks, there are chances of you travelling abroad. Today, is a great day for online shopping but do not spend on unnecessary things. Under Tuesday skies, you will get benefits from old relationships. Today is going to be a good day, as all your professional responsibilities will continue to be completed smoothly.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

Sagittarius are advised to be alert at work as you may face insults or get involved in some trouble. There may be lack of loyalty in personal relationships; always think before making a choice. Tip for the day-don’t believe in strangers blindly as they can misuse your trust. Today, you may become irritable due to overwork and stress. Try to be careful with monetary transactions and always keep a check on the expenses.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

Today, you will get profit due to your business partnerships. Also, try to listen to your seniors, as their advice will be beneficial. Under Tuesday’s skies, unexpected guests may arrive at your doorstep. Those in love, can get a gift from their partner. Your health will be very good, today; try to maintain that amid the coronavirus pandemic and fear about the deadly disease. Try to spend a lot of good time with family as it will help you relax and stay calm.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

Under Tuesday’s skies, misunderstandings with friends will be resolved. If you get into a fight or argument, do not use negative words. For few people, their prestige will increase among family and friends. As much as possible, try to avoid taking credit transactions today. Tip for the day- stay away from snarky people, as they will only get you depressed.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

It’s a good day for those in love, as you might go out for a trip or holiday. One advice for the day- don’t do anything in a hurry and always think before you make a choice. Today, students will not feel like studying due to the weather. You can also be careless about your responsibilities under Tuesday’s skies. Married couples will be happy with their spouses.

