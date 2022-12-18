Read your horoscope for 18 December! Aries will begin their day with a stabilising and social energy. Taurus should do their chores for the week ahead so that they can relax later on. Gemini should dedicate their morning to passion projects or a favoured spiritual practice. Cancerians should take up some small home improvement projects that may have fallen to the wayside. Libras’ authenticity and playful nature will permit them to stay centred towards their responsibilities. Sagittarius will be powerful enough to influence others in the morning. They should avoid alienating others while they support important causes. Capricorns should feel the beauty that surrounds them in the universe.

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Your morning today will kick off with a stabilising and social energy. There will be good vibes around you, which is why you should be optimistic and engage in spiritual practices. Personal responsibilities might interfere with your ability to relax.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will be responsible this morning. You should do your chores for the week ahead so that you can relax later on. You should be mindful of who you surround yourself with and avoid any kind of negativity around you. A harmonious energy will make you prioritise romance and self-care for the next two and a half days.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Dedicate your morning to passion projects or a favoured spiritual practice. You should bring discipline to your life. You should give priority to activities and relationships that lift your soul. Jealousy or malicious behaviours may colour your bonds with close friends. However, you will be able to focus on your goals later on.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You should take some small home improvement projects that may have fallen to the wayside. There may be tension or power struggles within your love life in the afternoon. The cosmic climate will help you release any negative energy that was bothering you earlier in the day.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Today is a perfect day to discuss future plans with your special someone. Don’t be afraid to share your expectations, dreams, and desires. You would want to tread lightly later in the day. Unwind at home to refresh yourself for the work week ahead.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You should invest in your personal interests in the morning. You will be drawn to the comforts of home in the afternoon. There will be a harmonious ambience around you. Avoid being overly generous today. There will be depth and clarity in your mind for the next two days.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Indulge your wacky side in the morning. Your authenticity and playful nature will permit you to stay centred towards your responsibilities. Check-in with your to-do list later in the afternoon or it may get difficult for you to monitor your tasks. Avoid taking on too many projects at once. You should embrace luxury.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You should implement boundaries in the name of self-preservation in the morning. You should listen to your heart and push away people who bring pain you. Rather than getting involved in a power struggle or conflict, permit yourself to fly under the radar.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your voice will be powerful enough to influence others in the morning. Avoid alienating others while you support important causes. Get out and explore your community. You would want to lay low at home in the evening.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Feel the beauty that surrounds you in the universe. Go slow and enjoy the fruits of your labour. You will be reminded of your chores and responsibilities later in the afternoon. You should catch up on your to-do list.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The universe will permit you to let your guard down. You should be respectful and disciplined when it is about connecting with the other side if you really want guidance. You should break away from any patterns that no longer serve you. You should prioritise your health and wellness through the next two days.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will have to be strict with yourself to bring change in your routines. Take an honest look at your patterns. You should move away from habits or dynamics that weigh you down.

