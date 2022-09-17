Read how the day is aligned for you. Virgos must take a moment to reflect upon the good influences around them. Capricorns are advised to stay away from social media

Read how the stars are lined up for you this Saturday.

Aries will be in a mood to socialise. Working professionals will look for a job change.

For Taurus, competition will crop up in both your professional and social life.

It is a good time for Cancerians to prioritise solitude.

Issues from the past could rise up once again for Libras. Young entrepreneurs will find new business partners. Those who are unemployed will find new employment opportunities.

Aquarius must be respectful towards others.

Sagittarius will face tensions in their romantic life.

Check what your stars have to say for you this Saturday, 17 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will be in a mood to socialise today. Spend time with loved ones. Stand up for yourself as well as others, in times of need. It will be a busy day at work today. Working professionals will look for a job change.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Competition will crop up in both your professional and social life. Those in love will go out and spend the day together. Avoid comparing your situation with others. Be considerate and understand that you have your own path to travel. There will be good vibes around you today.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will wake up with a sense of excitement and optimism. You could possibly find yourself having a difference of opinion with someone today. Try not to hurt others’ feelings. You may have a hard time holding back your emotions this Saturday.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Let the radical side of your personality come out this Saturday. Overthinking any situation could bring more confusion to your life. So, slow down and let the answers to your questions come through with time. It is a good time to prioritise your solitude.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You will wake up feeling irritated and have bad mood swings. It is a good day for those who are planning to start a new business. Avoid negative thoughts. Take time out for spirituality.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Lack of boundaries could make you feel confused in your closest relationships. Amid your busy schedule, take a moment to reflect upon the good influences around you. If you find yourself under pressure from around too many overbearing people, then spend some time in solitude.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Issues from your past could rise up today. Take time out for some meditation or spiritual work this Saturday. Do not let your confidence fall if you face any tough situations. Those who are unemployed will find new work opportunities. Young entrepreneurs will find new business partners.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Today, you may be forced to make the difficult decision of cutting someone out of your life. Stay strong and focus on all that you want. Avoid taking drastic measures without any proof. Be clear about your goals rather than listening to others’ opinions.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Tensions in your love life could reach a breaking point. Do not be afraid to open up or share your feelings. Avoid speaking harshly with others. You will come up with new ways to have fun with your partner. Even if you feel at your lowest, don’t forget to believe in yourself.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The day is going to be hectic. Remember to set aside some moments for relaxation and TLC. Take time out for yoga or exercise. If things don’t go your way, accept the changes. Keep away from social media for some time.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Be respectful towards others. Do not succumb to negative thought patterns. It is a good time for engaging with your creative side. Work on improving yourself. You will be in a positive mood.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your love life could stir up a bit of sadness for you today. Rather than stressing over your life and work, try to find balance within yourself and your heart. Remember to appreciate the beauty that surrounds you. Be ready to support others, especially those who look up to you.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.