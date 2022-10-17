Want to know what the stars have in store for you under Monday’s skies? Read on to find out more.

Check what’s in store for you this Monday, 17 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Good vibes this Monday will encourage you to take action and speak what’s in your heart, especially if you owe someone an apology. Hard work and honesty will help you to achieve the desired results. You might visit places of religious importance. Conflicts with friends or family will dissolve.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Find ways to stay focussed and determined on your tasks. Move at your own pace and do not rush with things. Nurture your body with plenty of water and healthy snacks. There are possibilities of career growth. It’s a very good time to initiate projects.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Try not to succumb to any insecurities that creep up on you this Monday. Look for ways to build yourself up. Take things slow in your relationship – don’t push too hard. You might have to shoulder important responsibilities both on the career as well as on the domestic front.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Prioritise self-care by listening to your instincts in order to understand what you need. Watch out for mood swings and relationship drama. Avoid arguments with your partner. Do not indulge in taking risks as it is not a very favourable time for you.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your nerves could feel a little frayed today- making it important that you take care to protect your heart and mind. Your close friends will help you overcome stress and anxiety. They will help you maintain an optimistic disposition. Your career is slowly but surely evolving for the better. Just be patient!

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): The vibes today will put you in a quiet mood. Your mind is entering a strong phase of clarity, and it’s time to get organised. It is not the right time to form new business partnerships.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The day will get a little rocky today; threatening to trigger mood swings and a sense of frustration. However, leaning into spirituality will help you overcome any hurdles that find you. Optimism will play a huge role in your day today. Trust yourself- you can handle any situation that comes your way.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): The stars will shine fondly upon you today. Everything you have planned will go your way. Find ways to appreciate the small things in life. This Monday, the universe will help you to hold on to a sense of empowerment. If someone is direct and honest with you today, do not be insulted, rather be flattered.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Avoid petty gossip. Your impatience might get the best of you today, but do not rush on anything. Under Monday’s skies, you will introduce changes in your work pattern. Take care of your health and try to maintain a healthy diet.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will juggle between personal, professional, and romantic issues today. It is important that you maintain a sense of balance, or you could wind up in a pool of drama. The vibes this Monday will help you stay busy by focusing on work and your daily responsibilities. It will be easy for you to start new projects today but difficult to finish them.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Take some time to nurture your body and heart. You will come up with creative ideas for dealing with your challenges. Business deals and meetings will work out smoothly and effortlessly for you. You will get the results of your hard work.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): The vibe could get a little intense for you today. Practice some self-care, especially if you have been feeling more irritable than usual. Don’t be afraid to speak up. Try to see your actions in an analytical rather than emotional way.

