Read what this Thursday has in store for you. Aries could face the consequences of past mistakes. They should also take care of their health. Taurus should avoid being jealous as it can lead to anger or sadness. Positive developments in Geminis’ life will keep them active and optimistic. Cancerians should not get involved with matters they are not familiar with. Virgos should be open to new relationships and emotional connections. For Libras, new opportunities are sure to knock on the door. Scorpios should look for ways to improve their finances. Sagittarius must relax and take things as they come. Check what the day holds for you on 17 November:

Aries

You could face the consequences of past mistakes. Come up with new ideas to meet your goals. It’s going to be a favourable day for you as there will be positive developments in your career. Take care of your health. (21 March – 19 April)

Taurus

It’s time you take a strategic approach toward your goals. The good vibes will help you to negotiate and make bold moves in pursuit of your dreams. It will also illuminate new pathways on the work front. Avoid jealousy. (20 April – 20 May)

Gemini

You will awaken with an optimistic state of mind. Prioritise your mental health. Positive developments in your career will keep you active and happy today.(21 May – 20 June)

Cancer

Focus on health and wellness. Your advice-giving skills will improve. Do not get involved with matters you’re not familiar with. Youngsters will impress their partners. Some might go for a small vacation. (21 June- 22 July)

Leo

It’s time to reconnect with your creative self. The good vibes will encourage you to embrace your favourite hobbies, passion projects, and special interests. Give close family members the support they need. A property dispute will create tension between you and your relatives. (23 July- 23 August)

Virgo

Be open to developing new relationships and emotional connections. Be mindful that you are not overly generous. Do not take any hasty decisions concerning your love life. (24 August- 22 September)

Libra

New opportunities are sure to form under Thursday’s skies. Don’t be afraid to take advice from close friends or family. Make a few changes in your home and wardrobe; it will freshen up your outlook on life. Enjoy your financial stability and splurge on self-care. (23 September – 22 October)

Scorpio

Look for ways to improve your finances. Work on your skills and update your knowledge in order to perform well at work. Be careful while making any sort of investment today. Come up with ways to deepen your bond with loved ones. (23 October – 22 November)

Sagittarius

People will be naturally drawn to your aura; making it easier to form connections. Give yourself a break if you are feeling low. Take things slow for a few days. Colleagues may seek your assistance on something important. (23 November- 21 December)

Capricorn

A family trip is on the cards. You will get unexpected returns from past investments. The day will be a good one for small businesses and freelancers. Your financial problems will soon come to an end. (22 December – 19 January)

Aquarius

New friendships and online connections are likely to deepen this Thursday. You could opt for spending the evening at home. Your bond with your partner will grow deeper. (20 January – 18 February)

Pisces

Set serious goals for yourself, especially when it comes to working toward your professional ambitions. Find the perfect balance between pragmatism and dreaming for a better tomorrow. The universe will lead to new developments in your romantic life. (19 February – 20 March)

