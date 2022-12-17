The astrological prediction for the day is here! Aries may feel agitated and this may make them close off from their loved ones. Taurus should try not to cram things on their to-do list in the morning. They will feel energised and ambitious. Gemini should not fear what others might think about them. There may be power struggles among their peers. Cancerians may feel a little unrested or emotionally depleted in the morning. They should take a soft approach to the day. Libra may feel lonely and undervalued. So they should find stability from within. They will get support later on and this would help them reclaim their sense of vigour and passion.

Check out what 17 December brings for you!

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You may feel agitated and this may make you close off from your loved ones. You will be losing patience but lashing out at others may make you feel guilty. If you are stuck in a quarrel, it is wise to swallow your pride and apologise. You will see financial breakthroughs and unforeseen blessings. Choose your words wisely in the evening otherwise, it may lead to miscommunication.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Try not to cram many things on your to-do list in the morning. You will feel energised and ambitious. You may demand too much from yourself. Take a break. Your ability to receive messages and intuition will improve. Listen to what your close ones say.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Don’t fear what others might think about you. There may be power struggles among your peers. Avoid taking the bait if a friend shows their pettier side. It is a good time to blow off steam with your most loyal people. There may be tension in the evening as issues might trigger within your complex dynamics.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You may feel slightly unrested or emotionally depleted in the morning. Take a soft approach to the day. You may face issues or obstacles in your path. Concentrate on the ways in which you can help yourself right now, and avoid taking on other people’s responsibilities. You should socialise and break free from your routine today.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Watch your words in the morning as you may come across as condescending, even if your heart is in the right place. Stress and your to-do list could also put you on edge but may also make you feel overwhelmed or anxious. You should try to get yourself organised.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You may feel insecure in the morning. These vibes will be challenging if you are dealing with romantic issues. Try not to let your ego impact your love life. A focus on your professional and financial success will help you to find stability. You should dream big and follow your intuition.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You may feel lonely and undervalued. So you should find stability from within. You will get support later on and this would help you reclaim your sense of vigour and passion. You will break free from any stagnancy that has been affecting you lately, especially related to your domestic life.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Try not to say mean things to yourself in the morning. This may make you over analyse your situation and may trigger your insecurities. You will reclaim your optimism and lust for life. You will socialise with other people.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Watch out for targeted ads and shopping tips from your friends in the morning. You will thus get a feeling that money is burning a hole in your pocket and hence you should avoid overspending. Don’t get affected by how other people judge you.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You may be feeling dissatisfied within your profession today. You will feel undervalued because of your colleagues and superiors. You will be encouraged to access your strength and take chances, making it a good time for you to ask for your worth.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You will feel a little lost on your path in the morning. You should take it easy and do meditation. Focus on finding stillness and peace. You should embrace nourishment through an emotional exchange.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You need a social breather in the morning and should not feel guilty for unplugging right now. Don’t be afraid to cut ties and give time to yourself in the afternoon. You should fight for what’s right.

