Aries will have a hard time finding a reason to remain motivated.

Taurus are advised to control their temper.

Romance is on the cards for Geminis.

Virgos should maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Libras should focus on love and nurturing their creativity.

Aquarius must be ready to lend a helping hand to their close friends. Those looking for jobs will get positive results. Travel is on the cards for a few.

Check what your stars have to say for you this Friday, 16 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You may have a hard time finding your motivation today. You will be more interested in planning out your weekend than in completing work. Staying organised and writing out your duties for the day will help you stay on track. If you are not feeling too sure about meeting a deadline, reach out for help.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your inner strength may be tested this Friday. Controlling your temper today may be more of a challenge. Your employees will help you a lot. If a close friend is not feeling secure about what they are doing, support their venture.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will wake up feeling emotional and irritable today. You will be in a confused state about what your heart wants. The stars will be in your favour this Friday. Try not to make any impulsive decisions that could drastically wreck your path toward success. Romance is on the cards.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Take a moment and appreciate the little things. Stay away from gossip and remain focused on your work. Those in retail business will see good profits. Students will think about studying abroad. Working professionals may be looking for a career change.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Feeling unappreciated at work could trigger your anger. Stay calm and continue to do what you feel is right. It is a good time to unwind and focus on your emotional well-being. Try to stay away from the drama going on in your friend circle. Indulge in a bit of solitude to recharge yourself.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Some bonding time with your close friends will keep you in a fabulous mood all day. Take time out in order to connect with your spiritual side. Maintain a positive attitude.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Listen to your instincts rather than others’ opinions. Get in touch with people whom you have not met or spoken to in a long time. Respect your parents and take care of their health. Also, remember to focus on nurturing your creativity. Be ready to help others.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Be careful about whom you trust. The day could bring some haters out of the woodwork. Move away from toxic connections in order to make more space for love. Focus on learning from your failures rather than lamenting them.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Professional stress may have a negative impact on your love life. You will be in an irritable mood today, especially if the pressure at work has been weighing on your psyche. Do not fight or argue with your loved ones. An exciting surprise is coming your way.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Watch out for tensions at work this Friday. Maintain a calm and composed attitude. You might have a chance at something that will change your future. Be opened-minded to opportunities. People who are unemployed will find work.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Try not to let your feelings get hurt if others are not receptive to your feelings. Think twice before making a decision. Be ready to help others, especially close ones.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Look for ways to increase your dedication towards work. Married couples will face some problems. Positive reinforcement is headed your way in the form of laughs and applause.

