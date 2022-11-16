Here’s what your day looks like under Wednesday’s skies. It’s not a good time for Aries to make any kind of investment now. Financial gains are on the horizon for Taurus. Geminis will be in good health and mindset today. Cancerians should speak their mind and share feelings with loved ones. They should also take advice from teachers or mentorswhen they are in doubt. Leos should avoid taking up too many tasks at one time. The day may bring good fortune to Virgos, as everything will be in your favour. Libras must look for opportunities to invest in wellness. Check what the day holds for you on 16 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will wake up in a good mood today. You will diligently complete all your work at home and office. Your family will be happy with you and your choices. Do not give up on what you really want to do. It’s not a good time for investment. Be careful when spending money.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Those who want to move up the corporate ladder should be wise to focus on efficiency and let their work speak for itself. People in a business will have to work extra hard this week. Financial gains are on the horizon. Stay positive at all times.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Good vibes will support your to-do list today. It will help you stay focused and uplifted as you tend to do your responsibilities. Do not get angry or lash out at others for making innocent mistakes – be patient to explain. Your health will be fantastic under Wednesday’s skies.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Speaking with confidence will bring you rewards today. Speak your mind and share your feelings with your loved ones. Give priority to wrapping up loose ends. Maintain a regular exercise routine. Take advice from your teachers or mentors for career guidance.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your financial situation will improve. Spend more time with family, and listen to children and what they have to share. Be patient when it comes to senior citizens. Avoid managing too many tasks at one time. Keep a check on your health by eating right!

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): The day is filled with good fortune. Things will go in your favour and luck will shine upon you today. There are high chances that you will impress people at work. A sudden expense can reduce your savings. Take things slow in your romantic relationship.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Look for opportunities to invest in your wellness and peace of mind. Focus on your health and ways to improve. Engrossing too much into your electronic devices can make you disconnected from the beauty around you. Spend some time in nature.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): People will share positive feedback on your performance at work. Your good work could open doors and bring unexpected luck your way. Do not feel guilty about taking a firm stance or walking away from people who refuse to respect your space.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will greatly benefit from a well-balanced diet and regular exercise. You will have a busy day at work today. It is a good time to buy a home or make another long-term investment. You will make a good impression on the professional front.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Make new friends especially if it can help you find new opportunities. Spending too much energy on your job will leave you drained- so take breaks when needed. The day is right to think about your goals in life and make new ones.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You’ll begin to see payoffs for all the hard work you’ve been doing today. The good vibes could result in praise from your peers, new opportunities, or perhaps a raise. Do not make any real estate-related decisions today- it could lead to snags.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will be in a mood for love and romance. Your business will expand and bring good profit. You will be able to free yourself from financial burdens/debts. Couples might go out on a date. Believe in yourself and work hard.