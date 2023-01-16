Here is your horoscope for 16 January. Aries must keep track of their expenses to improve their finances. Taurus will wake up feeling more sentimental and emotional than usual. Geminis are advised to set boundaries in order to prioritise their mental and physical health. Cancerians should not let other people’s insecurities impact their moods. For Leos, the day is perfect to invest in stocks and real estate. Virgos must stay positive. Libras must choose their battles wisely. Scorpios must be ready to grab every opportunity to gain recognition at work. Capricorns should be mindful of whom they trust. Pisces must take out time for self-care.

Check what the day holds for you on 16 January 2023:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Financial disagreements might cause a rift in your professional and romantic partnerships today. Keep track of your expenses to improve your finances. Avoid gossip, as it could trigger drama and disharmony. Stay grounded to make the right decisions for your future.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You’ll wake up feeling more sentimental and emotional than usual. Find ways to ground yourself before starting the day. Try not to go cold on your loved ones but feel free to ask for space if you’re in the mood for solitude. Social events are on the cards.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Today’s cosmic climate will be tense and unpredictable. Consider leaning into your spiritual side and remember to choose optimism over pessimism. Set boundaries in order to prioritise your mental and physical health.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Monday’s skies could trigger jealousy in your social circle. However, try not to let other people’s insecurities negatively impact your mood. Do not miss out on any good career opportunity that comes your way. The stars will align to shower success on you.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your sincerity towards financial management will pay off today. The day is good to invest in stocks, real estate, and other schemes. Tension could arise in your social life. Be mindful of how you treat others, especially where romantic entanglements are concerned.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your intuition will be strong today, so trust your gut feelings. Today’s cosmic climate will remind you of the importance of health. Be sure to check in with your body’s needs and open your heart to love. Stay positive and calm to keep yourself free from stress.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Choose your battles wisely; it is important to save your time and effort for things that matter the most. Do not be disappointed or lose heart if things don’t go your way. The day is perfect to treat yourself and embrace decadence.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Try not to let your heart get the better of you today. Monday’s vibes will bring excitement to your romantic life. Take advantage of the wisdom and experience you have acquired. Grab every opportunity to gain recognition at work.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might find it difficult to be a team player this Monday. You could also feel as though others aren’t listening or taking you seriously. The time is right to save money; your penny-pinching urges are right on target.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You might want to keep your friends close and your enemies closer today. Be mindful of who you trust right now, as the vibes could bring out unpredictable behaviour in both yourself and others. Do not get sucked into social media drama or you could get caught up in negativity.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Under Monday’s skies, you may feel frustrated by moody colleagues. Responding to passive-aggressive temperaments will only bring grief to your day. Be sure to check in with yourself, especially if you have a tendency to overwork. Something exciting is coming your way.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Your mind will be super active this morning, so consider journaling your thoughts and feelings. Take out time for self-care and connecting with your spiritual side. Travelling outstation for work could manifest soon.

