Check what the day holds for you on 16 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The Friday vibes will encourage you to wrap up your weekly to-do list so that you can sail into the weekend free of any occupational stress. You will see some positive development in the monetary domain. This development will keep you enthusiastic throughout the day.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): The day will be in your favour. Those in business might get an opportunity to go for foreign collaboration. People going for interviews could get positive feedback. You will plan to make investments for your child’s future. Good vibes will push you to focus on health and occupational responsibilities.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): The day is right to ask forgiveness or forgive someone who has hurt you. Open up to your loved ones if you have something to share. The good vibes will ask you to focus on yourself and your responsibilities. Some unexpected guests may visit your home today.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Express your emotions, especially when it comes to love. Under Friday’s skies, you will get the best from life, both professionally and personally. Optimism and happiness will reign in your home today. Be confident and brave when handling challenging situations in life.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Focus on your monetary goals and occupational responsibilities. Be sure to embrace change, it will help you to transform into the person you dream of becoming. Handle your finances wisely. Take out time to exercise or do yoga. Maintain a healthy diet to stay fit and energetic.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your hard work will pay off and your career will take you to new places. You may decide to put some money into long-term investments. The time is perfect to buy a house or vehicle. Those waiting to tie the knot will come across good marriage proposals.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will wake up feeling tired and lazy. Start your day with a meditation session, it will boost your mood and enhance your productivity at work. Appreciate your family and partner for being understanding and caring towards you. Surprise them with little things whenever possible.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Give your best at work and be ambitious in life. Maintain a positive attitude and stay diplomatic when dealing with numerous situations. Avoid conflicts at home and at work. Stay calm and be positive. Spend more time at home, especially with children.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): A sense of empowerment will surround you today, motivating you to take control of your situation in order to meet personal and professional goals. Participate in some fun activities with your kids; it will improve everyone’s mental health.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Be alert and keep your eyes open for good career opportunities. The good vibes will encourage you to perform better. Focus on good health and ways to strengthen your immune system. Those in business will make big decisions that will benefit all employees.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Move away from negative vibes or people. The day is perfect for showcasing your creative side. It will uplift your mood and motivate you to do better. Minor arguments could take place within a family. Don’t hold grudges, it will impact your mental and physical health.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Whether you’re struggling with broken friendships or family drama, now is the time to make peace and release such sorrows. Self-love and positive reinforcement will help you overcome problems. Maintain healthy boundaries to build your self-esteem.

