Horoscope Today, 15 December: Check daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today News, 15 December, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope is right here for you. Under Wednesday skies, zodiac signs will find time to relax and unwind in their personal spaces.

While Taurus will engage in social interactions, Virgos will immerse themselves in their natural surroundings. Diligence, focus and keeping one's calm is a pro-tip for all the zodiacs to sail peacefully throughout the day.

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

The Wednesday skies could make you a little anxious while compelling you to think about what the future holds. An uncertainty of moving forward on your path could make you feel paralysed but remember to be patient and embrace the mystery of the unknown. Try forgetting about past memories and if the need arises, use a trial and error method to figure things out. On the financial front, keep a realistic check on your budget as you might have to make some adjustments.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

The moon has coloured this zodiac sign with its shades, ushering Taurus to lead with emotions and wear their heart on their sleeve. Taurus might not express their emotional disposition with words, but people around will understand how they feel and will also engage in discourses to strengthen their bonds with you. Sort your own thoughts and share your feelings with people to achieve a certain sense of divine calmness because the Moon shares a supportive aspect with the dreamy Neptune today.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Dear Gemini, its time to review your relationship now as the passionate Mars cozies up with the South node today. Probe, ponder and contemplate whether your past or present relationship is causing a hindrance in achieving your goals. This might sound difficult, but if there is a hobby, goal or an aspiration that you have put aside in the name of love or even for the sake of friendship, please reassess and make changes. Do not fret and jump to immediate changes, but plan out and commit to certain long term and slow changes.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July)

As the Taurus moon lights up your chart which rules your social circle, you will see friends turning towards you for support. Extend a helping hand, heal and nurture people because you are a natural giver. But always remember to save some energy for yourself in the process to avoid disruption in the natural flow of your day. Unplug yourself and float through comforting vibes because the dreamy Neptune stays connected with the moon today. Amidst all the support that you provide to other people, stay away from untangling messes for those who would never take the same pains for you.

Leo (23 July 23- 23 August)

People of this sign will get the opportunity to connect with themselves today since Mars has formed an alliance with the South node. It will also be a nostalgic day for Leo’s as they think about their career ambitions. Do not let yourself down with the weight of nostalgia but rather pat your back and congratulate yourself for all the accomplishments that you have made so far. In matters of love, you will experience the emotional intensity and will feel the need for general closeness even if you’re single.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

You are the master of manifestation, so use this energy to achieve your goals and also ask for guidance in matters of personal life. Since the Taurus moon journeys into your ninth house, you will feel like the whole world is energised. Use your relationship with the universe to immerse yourself in nature. Take a walk, sit in a park and embrace your natural surroundings.

Libra (23 September - 22 October)

It might seem like dilemma time for you dear Libra, as the universe will send mixed signals today. Do not stress yourself over important decisions and put them off for a few days. Since your gut feelings vary greatly from the thoughts of your logical mind, you will find yourself seeking mental clarity. Remember that all days are not the same and today is just one such day. So step back, relax and wait for the cosmic climate to turn in your favour.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

The sector of your chart that rules personal finances will be activated today. A wise move would be to keep a check on your spending habits and also make it a point to start saving for the future. Do away with any subscription services that chip away your account every 30 days. Cutting down expenses might be difficult, but a financially secure future never came easily. Cupid’s arrow may also strike you today and if you are already taken, the idea of romance and courtship will rekindle itself.

Sagittarius (22 November 22- 21 December)

Dear Sagittarius, today your past mistakes have come to haunt you, preventing you from moving forward. These vibes may affect your romantic life as hurtful memories of the past might bubble up to the present. Take responsibility of the old version of you that does not exist now and also start being accountable for past behaviors. Repair any rifts in your relationship by embracing accountability but also remember that it is important to be paired with a compassionate and forgiving partner.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Has any sign ever been able to match up with your resilience Capricorn? The world knows about your power but today, you might want to check in with your mind, body and soul to make sure you are doing fine. Try working on auto-pilot mode without giving much thought to your well-being. However, maintain a balance between work and rest, so do take some time out for self-care also.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

You have cancelled some plans that were made weeks ago but do not feel bad about it because putting yourself in an environment that you are not feeling up to will only make you feel worse. Articulate your issues and convey it to others by explaining that you need time to unwind mentally and physically. However, avoid lying to get out of these prior commitments and rather look for expressive ways to voice your feelings. Reinvest in yourself, relax and let your soul energize itself.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

As your career chart is activated, you will put in all your time and energy in achieving your goals during the coming weeks. All work and no play was never a good option so do not cheat yourself out of the rest and relaxation time that you deserve. A hard day’s work needs unwinding time as a reward. Also, remember to separate your business aspirations from your domestic life and set boundaries that prevent you from mixing the two.

