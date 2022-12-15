Read to know what’s in store for you under Thursday’s skies. Aries should look for ways to invest their money rather than spend it. Taurus must plan an outing or dinner with family. For Geminis, work-related travel is on the cards. Cancer might receive some unexpected news today. Leos should not give up on their goals but work on them sincerely. Virgos must watch out for issues within their love life. Libras should avoid taking risks at work. Scorpios are advised to stay away from gossip. New projects or work-related opportunities could manifest for Sagittarius today. They should also focus on their career goals. Check what the day holds for you on 15 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The day will not be a fruitful one for job seekers. Take control of your expenses. Look for ways to invest rather than spend it. Those in business will see a massive profit. New partners will join your business.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Your business will bring you high profits today. Consider investing in real estate this Thursday. Always seek experts or elders’ advice before making any investment or signing a deal. It is a perfect day to arrange a small outing or dinner for your family.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Consider spending more time with your co-workers and try to enhance your bond with them. Some work-related travel is on the cards. The time is perfect to ask your loved one for marriage. Old disputes in the family will resolve soon.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You may receive some unexpected news or hear from an old friend this Thursday. The good vibes will bring harmony to your social circle – making it a good time to embrace new friendships. Take out time for meditation, at least before hitting the bed.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Thursday’s skies could bring forth new possibilities in your profession. So be sure to keep your eyes open for such opportunities coming your way. Focus on the future when it comes to your professional goals. Do not give up on your ambition when challenges hit you.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Begin your day with meditation; it will reduce your negative emotions and help you focus on the present. Watch out for issues within your love life. Do not be lazy when it comes to hitting the gym or following a healthy lifestyle.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): It’s time you take a break from your mundane routine. Plan an outing with friends, go on an adventure trip, or learn something new. The small break will help you relax and relieve your stress. Avoid taking risks at work.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Don’t be surprised if you wake up to salacious news or gossip within your social sphere. Do not get too involved in other people’s problems. Focus on your career goals and to-do list. Quit laziness and be active at home and at work.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): New projects or work opportunities could manifest for you today. Acknowledge all that you have accomplished so far and motivate yourself to move forward. Your business will expand internationally. Stay grounded and focussed in life.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Your performance at work will be great under Thursday’s skies. Make sure you eat healthy whenever you are outside with friends or family. The day is perfect to plan a holiday. Consider investing in real estate today.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The cosmic climate will put you in an introspective mood. The day will allow you to be focused at work. Avoid succumbing to negative thoughts or people. Open up to those you are close to you and stay away from the ones who criticise you. Spread happiness and positivity!

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): A secret admirer of yours will open up to you. The day will bring you lots of surprises and gifts. Do not make any family-related decisions today, there are chances of argument. Your partner will make you feel special this Thursday. Those who are single will find love soon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.