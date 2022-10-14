Read your horoscope to know what the stars have to say for you today! Under Friday’s skies, Aries financial condition will improve. Taurus will feel confident and in control of their life. Libras will wake up feeling positive and happy. They should prioritise their own needs first over other responsibilities. Scorpios will face problems in their professional life. They will make some changes in the working style and pattern. Meditation will help Capricorns to stay calm and relaxed. Pisces will enjoy social outings and meeting new people.

Check what’s in store for you this Friday, 14 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will have meaningful conversations with your family and partner. Being friendly at the workplace can boost job satisfaction. If you are involved in any type of competitive challenge today, you are going to win. Do not compromise with your principles and ideologies. Working professionals might get some rewards for promotions. Your financial condition will improve.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will feel elevated, organised, and in control of your life. The vibes today will encourage and motivate you to prioritise your health. Take a moment to focus on wellness. People around will support you, hence boosting your self-confidence. Be careful of your opponents, otherwise, you can be a victim of a conspiracy.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will wake up to a harmonious and supportive energy today. The vibes will light up your world with confidence and creativity. New ideas are likely to flood your mind which could trigger the start of a new passion project. You might travel – relating to work. Those who are single will find partners.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your home will feel particularly inviting and therapeutic this Friday. So, do not feel guilty about cancelling plans if you’re not in the mood to go out and socialise. If you aren’t on board with a plan, then make it clear to everyone else immediately. Your communication skills will improve.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will become the centre of attention today. You will find your phone flooded with messages. You will be tempted to respond to every message lingering in your inbox, but try not to lose track of your responsibilities. Whether you spend the night out with friends or chat online, you will be winning hearts this Friday. You will do well in your job.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your mind will be focused on career and financial responsibility. The good vibes today will strengthen the importance of smart planning, especially if you are hoping to make some big purchases in the coming days. You will be happy and excited about the positive things around you.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will wake up feeling confident and optimistic today. The vibes around you will help you to prioritise your own needs. Pay attention to your heart and mind. Do not be surprised if people turn to you for answers or support. Those looking to tie the knot will come across good marriage proposals.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will make some changes within your life and move past the negative situations. You will face some problems in your professional life. Under Friday’s skies, you will be in a position to win over business rivals and opponents. Give time to family- do not mix professional and personal life.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your world will revolve around love today. The good vibes will allow you to feel safe. It will also support you to spend more time with the people you care for most. Keep your eyes open for good opportunities and remember to grab onto them, when needed.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Follow a strict routine. It will help you feel stable and in control of your circumstances. Nourish your body with healthy foods. Do not put too much pressure on yourself to handle everything at once. You should control your arrogance in order to maintain domestic harmony. Meditation will help you stay calm and relaxed.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Open doors for yourself and set foundations for your most demanding goals. Good vibes will play an important role in your success. Use your creativity today to cheer others. Job seekers will find the right opportunity. As the day ends, you will feel anxious and restless.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will be full of positive energy today and your ego will be enormous in a good way. You will enjoy social outings and spending time with your nearest and dearest ones. Focus only on those that have gained your loyalty and trust. Your arrogance might affect your family’s harmony.



