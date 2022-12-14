The daily horoscope is here! Read to know what’s in store for you under Wednesday’s skies. Aries should look for ways to nurture their body and mind. The time is right for Taurus to launch a business or creative project. Geminis will see a big improvement in their financial situation. Cancer will make good decisions at work. The time is right for Leos to make plans for the future. For Virgos, excellent professional opportunities could manifest today. Libras should keep a check on their mood swings, as it could cause instability at work. Sagittarius are advised to focus on their professional ambitions and work on them accordingly. They should also be wise and patient while making important decisions in life.

Check what the day holds for you on 14 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The day will put you in a positive and helpful mood. Be friendly towards your colleagues. Try and lend an extra hand around the office, it will help you to climb the ranks in your profession. Look for ways to nurture your body and prioritise wellness.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Fortune will be on your side in your professional endeavours today. Those preparing for a meeting, competitive exam, or interview could find success. The time is right to launch any business or creative project you’ve been planning for a long.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will see a big improvement in your financial situation this Wednesday. It is a good time to connect with your most valued relationships. Consider spending the evening at home, indulging in your favourite meals or activities.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be blessed with sharp reasoning skills today. Use this energy to make good decisions and avoid irrational thoughts that can get in the way of achieving your goals. Take out time and help your partner with household chores, it will strengthen the bond.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): The time is right to make plans for the future. Discuss your plans with your partner and work on them as a team. Your busy schedule will stop you from spending quality time with your family. Practice yoga asanas daily and maintain a healthy diet.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your health will be good under Wednesday’s skies. Excellent professional opportunities could knock at your door soon, be ready to grab them. You can expect outstanding financial gain from an international business venture. Appreciate the small things that your partner does for you.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Prioritise wellness by eating a well-balanced diet and exercising daily. Nurture your body with plenty of healthy food and lots of water. Keep a check on your mood swings, as they could cause instability in the workplace.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Under Friday’s skies, misunderstandings could spark arguments and ruin peace at home. You can prevent them by allowing room for compromise. Take out more time for family. New sources of income are likely on the cards.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Focus on your professional ambitions and work on them accordingly. Your hard work and dedication will pay off in terms of financial gains. Avoid harsh conversations with friends and family. Be wise and patient while taking important decisions.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Your past investment plans will give you good returns, which will boost your savings. Those who are single will find their soulmate, while others who are in a relationship will plan to tie the knot soon. Control your arrogance to have a happy life.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You will see positive results from an overseas business venture. Share your feelings with close ones. Avoid rash driving and risky adventure tours. When at home, spend more time with children and elders. Listen to what they have to say.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Issues could arise if you spend too much time on your electronic devices, so avoid them when at home or around loved ones. Reach out to help the ones who look up to you. Spread positivity at home and office. Take care of your parent’s health. Avoid being careless at work.

