Horoscope today, 13 October 2022: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Thursday

Read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today! For Aries, family problems will be resolved. Taurus will take great interest in art and music. It is a perfect day for Geminis to relax and meditate. They should also devote extra time to the people they love and care about. Cancerians will take part in social activities that will keep them busy throughout the week. Leos must work hard and focus on their goals. Aquarius should improve their professional relationships. Pisces should spend more time with their kids.

Check what’s in store for you this Thursday, 13 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be in a flirtatious mood today. The vibe will help you to lay solid foundations within your romantic connections. Family problems will be resolved. It is a great day to recite and practice a few positive mantras. Travel plans may get finalised.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Start your day with a nutritious meal. You will come across new experiences at the workplace this Thursday. Those in a business will make big changes or come up with new plans. Under Thursday’s skies, you will garner attention in the office. Youngsters will take great interest in arts and music.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Today, your mind will be full of creative ideas. Take a moment to journal them down, so that you can review them at a later date. It is a perfect day for reconnecting with your spiritual practice, so be sure to set aside some time for meditation. Devote your time to the people you love.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be in a quiet yet thoughtful mood this Thursday. The vibes today will trigger curiosity in your heart, making it a great time to be vulnerable with someone you trust. Take out time for introspection that will make you feel empowered and safe. You will take part in social activities.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): An opportunity to strengthen your love life will manifest today. You will feel free to take control and act with your best interests in mind. Mutual respect will increase in marital relationships. Your family will have big expectations from you. Work hard and continue your good efforts on the professional fronts.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will feel confident and stable in your professional career. Take good guidance when it comes to occupational matters. You will make serious headway towards your goals. Your ideas will be appreciated at work. Good vibes will allow you to see both financial opportunities and the path to reach them.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Practice meditation before you head to work. It will help you to begin the day on a positive note. Do not involve yourself in legal matters. Do not allow anyone to make you feel inferior. You will work hard to grow your company – and will be successful in doing so.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Under Thursday’s skies, you will identify your strengths while overcoming your weaknesses. Celebrate your achievement with little treats. A family member will need your encouragement – be the support. Be ready to lay a helping hand to those who look up to you.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Good vibes will help you navigate your social circle to prioritise your most valued friendships. Cut out some time for creativity. If you are feeling mismatched or out of sync with a friend, get some distance. Spend time with family. Try to complete all your task on time.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): It’s time you follow your gut and choose a path that feels right. Your hard work could lead to financial gain. Do not be afraid to remind your superiors of all your accomplishments leading up to this point. Plan spending the night in self-care and rest.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You must show dedication to your goals. Relationships may take a back seat for a while. Job seekers may explore new industries, while students will be concerned about upcoming exams and projects. Work on your professional relationships.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Your words will have the power to influence people. You must speak from your heart if you want to make an impact, especially when dealing with your closest companions. The vibes today will help you overcome any negative thought patterns that you have been harbouring for long. Parents should spend more time with their kids.

