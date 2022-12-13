Here’s how Tuesday, 13 December, will turn out for you. Aries could feel some jealousy towards their colleagues. For Taurus, the universe will help them make great strides in their professional life. Cancerians are advised to make wise decisions as far as their career is concerned. Leos should plan a small family outing. Virgos must be ready to take on new challenges in their career. It will be hard for Scorpios to find a balance between their personal and professional life. Sagittarius should look for ways to improve their network and find new career opportunities.

Check what the day holds for you:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Drama within your social circle will leave you surprised this morning. Try not to get wrapped up in others’ issues. Focus on the positive side of things and work toward your goals. You could feel some jealousy towards your colleagues.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): The day will be in your favour. The universe will help you make great strides in your professional life this Tuesday. Your hard work will pay off; it will also boost your confidence at work. Those in business are likely to get big orders in the coming days.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will make some difficult decisions in the business. Consult experts or elders before making a deal. Watch out for confusion and disturbance in your love life. Open up to your partner and let them know what you really feel.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You and your partner will be under a lot of stress regarding your finances. Try to outline a reasonable budget and work towards the financial goals you and your partner are trying to achieve. Make wise decisions in your career.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Close family and friends will come to you for help and support. Plan a small family outing to strengthen your bond with your loved ones. Your past investments could yield above-average returns.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): It is a good time to appreciate your strengths and unique qualities. Be ready to take on new challenges at the workplace. Married couples will reclaim excitement and passion within their love life.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Avoid being too active on social media. Maintain a regular exercise routine. Give priority to wrapping up our tasks on time. It is a good time to relax and give yourself a break.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): It will be hard to find a balance between personal and professional life. Avoid lashing out at the people around you if you begin to feel angry. If you are feeling low, indulge in some retail therapy. But keep a check on your expenses as well.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will be in a mood to socialise and make new friends this Tuesday. Look for ways to improve your network especially if it can help you find new career opportunities. You will be able to free yourself from financial burdens or debts today.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You may have some difficulty in remaining steadfast on your ideals. Remember to stay true to your values. Face your fears and step out of your comfort zone. The time is right to invest in real estate.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You may inadvertently come across as harsh or rude. Do your best to maintain a gracious demeanour, even if the people around you make you angry. Take things slow when it comes to your romantic relationship.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will meticulously complete all your work at the office. The universe will support your to-do list this Tuesday. People heading a business will have to work extra hard this week. Stay positive at all times and good results are sure to follow.

