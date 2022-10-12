Read what is in store for you under Wednesday’s skies! Aries will take interest in religious activities. Taurus must not jump to conclusions. It is a great time for Geminis to plan their career. Cancerians should not be afraid to make new friends. They should also keep in touch with their old pals. Leos will be ambitious, which will help them to perform well at work. For Virgos, the stars will align to boost their confidence. Scorpios will feel loved and supported by their family. Travel is on the cards for Sagittarius. Pisces should not be afraid to share their thoughts and opinions. Check what’s in store for you this Wednesday, 12 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Major developments on the professional front will keep you in an upbeat mood. It’s time you appreciate your surroundings and the people close to you. You will have an opportunity to impress your colleagues at work. There will be a rise in the wholesale business. Under Wednesday’s skies, you will take a great interest in spirituality.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Your popularity among friends will increase today. Getting closer to someone is great, but do not let them take away your independence. Keep your future plans a secret from others. Do not jump to conclusions about someone. A good phase is about to commence in your romantic life.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will have an opportunity to overcome career-related stress and fear. Obstacles that once blocked your path may suddenly dissolve – making it a great time to plot your next move. You will have meaningful and deep conversations with someone special.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Those looking to get married will come across good proposals. The good vibes today will deepen those connections that are important to you. Take a moment to express love and appreciation for your near and dear ones. Your love life will intensify this Wednesday. Do not be afraid to make new friends.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be very ambitious today. It is a perfect day to share your vision with colleagues. Your subordinate employees will be very happy with you. Speak up and stop being modest. You will take a great interest in philosophical topics. Working professionals will be under pressure to complete all hindered task.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will awaken with a sense of peace and harmony in your heart. Give some extra attention to yourself and the special someone in your life. The stars will align to boost your confidence today. It will also elevate your skills and give you the motivation to express yourself in new and provocative ways. Try to choose a spot that is conducive to conversation.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): This Wednesday you will feel confident in your ability to embrace change. The cosmic climate will take some pressure off you and provide a chance to make progress at work. Do not be afraid to show your vulnerable side, especially when it comes to your most important relationships.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will feel loved and supported by your family members. Allow yourself to fly high on your success, and be sure to learn from people that lift your spirits. It is an ideal time to speak up and share your thoughts. Be clear-minded while making decisions.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Do not hide your emotions. Do not be afraid to stand up for what is right, even if doing so prompts others to label you as stubborn. You will have an opportunity to share what’s in your heart today. Travel is on the cards.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will be in a curious and playful mood today. The good vibes will elevate your artistic skills. Be sure to work toward the change you hope to see within yourself. It’s a great day for simple pleasures. Spend more time with family and avoid going out.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): All the emotional support that you have given to others will start to come back to you today. Be mindful of your actions and choices. An opportunity to break unhealthy cycles will manifest this Wednesday. Those who are newly married might go out for a small trip.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will have the power to captivate your audience today. Do not be afraid to share your thoughts and opinions. An opportunity to grab the attention of everyone within your social sphere will come into play. Misunderstandings might occur between couples. Add yoga or exercise to your daily routine.

