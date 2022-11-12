Read what this Saturday has in store for you. Aries must consider taking a break from work in order to unwind and destress. Their connection with their partner will also strengthen. Taurus should look for ways to relax and bond with friends. Geminis must get serious about their wellness goals. Libras will be proud of their career progress. They should also stop trying to please others and do what makes them happy. New romantic opportunities could manifest for Capricorns.

Check what the day holds for you on 12 November

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You’ll have a keen ability to see what others are trying to hide from you. Consider taking a break from work in order to destress. Your finances will be good. Your connection with your partner will strengthen. You will feel happy and blessed this Saturday.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Look for ways to relax and bond with your friends. Make note of any brilliant idea that pops up in your mind today, as it could hold the key to progress in your career. Good vibes will flow, bringing a spiritual element to your life. Give utmost priority to financial management.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You should get serious about your wellness goals. You must get a little strict with yourself for implementing new routines or habits. You might plan a trip to the amusement park with your children today. Try and improve your relationship with your loved ones.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your efficiency at work will bring you more respect and responsibilities. Your spouse might give you a pleasant surprise in the evening. Take time out to practice yoga and aerobic exercises. You will make new investments that will help you earn profits.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): On the professional front, you will find your career progressing well. You might need to visit a doctor for minor health issues. Eat healthily and stay positive. A romantic evening is on the cards.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): People around you will be easily influenced by your oratory skills, which will increase your popularity. Plan on working on a creative project that will bring out your artistic side. Be true to yourself about what you need. Spend time with your children.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You should take out time for budgeting your finances. Give yourself some extra space to recover from the work week. It’s a favourable day for those in love. Your family will be proud of your progress in life. Stop trying to please others and do what makes you happy.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will brag about your talents and success to colleagues. The universe will help you to have a deep conversation with someone special. Don’t be afraid to ask questions at work; you will learn faster. Overall, you will have a pleasant day under Saturday’s skies.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You should work towards achieving your targets. Today is the perfect day for some meditation. Devote some time to treating yourself right. Your employees will be supportive at work. You will plan an outing with your family. Focus on the future rather than thinking about the past.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): New opportunities for love could manifest for those who are single. If you are going to negotiate any business deal, it’s not going to be an easy day. Your finances will increase. You will get what you desire if you work hard.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Working professionals will have to work smartly to achieve their targets on time. Take a few necessary steps to start a healthier lifestyle. Your close friends will motivate you to do better in life. Some of you might think of taking a loan to buy a house or vehicle.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You should hold off on needlessly spending money. Come up with ways to increase your finances. Things will be easy at work today. All your health issues will fade away.

