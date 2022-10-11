Check what is in store for you under Tuesday’s skies! Cancerians should speak what is in their heart and advocate for themselves. Geminis will accomplish all their goals. For Leos, new opportunities could change the course of their career. Taurus should not overthink their feelings. Aquarius will hear good news today that will keep them happy. Aries are advised to build a steady financial foundation for the future. Virgos should be careful while communicating with others. Working professionals will have a hectic day at work. Check what’s in store for you this Tuesday, 11 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Do not be afraid to reach out if you need morale boosting. Your financial future will be a top priority under Tuesday’s skies. Express what’s in your heart, especially if it involves love. The vibes around will support you to build a steady foundation for the future. You will buy something expensive today.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): There will be good opportunities coming your way; be ready to grab onto them. A sudden change in your daily routine could cause you to feel temporarily weakened. Fear of the unknown could hold you back, make it important that you believe in yourself and your goals. Don’t overthink your feelings.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You may hit a temporary setback within your career ambitions today. Do not rack your brain for solutions if you don’t have all the information. Being confident will help you to accomplish all your goals.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your strong emotions will act as a source of empowerment today. Speak what’s in your heart and advocate for yourself. Business negotiations are likely to land in your favour, especially if you present yourself with compassion and grace. Having a good plan is the first step to success.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): New opportunities could change the course of your career. Your friends will be supportive. Working professionals will have a hectic day. Do not waste your time on futile activities. Plan well for the future. Remain focussed on whatever task you take up.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Maintaining a well-structured plan at work will help you feel stable and confident. The natural resilience that lies within you will help you approach your tasks with strength and efficiency. Your manifestation skills will also benefit from a major boost, allowing you to transform for the better. Be careful when communicating with others.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will wake up feeling energetic. Let go of the past. Doing so will give you an opportunity to transform yourself. Luck will favour you when it comes to matters of the heart. You will be drawn towards spirituality and religion.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Do not be afraid to communicate with the people you love, especially if you have been concealing your true feelings. Love and intimacy are on the cards. The day will be extremely romantic for some.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will be your social and chatty self today. Take a moment from your busy schedule to plan some investments for the future. Be mindful while speaking with others. Your financial condition will improve. Your happy nature will make everyone’s day brighter.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): It is a good time to reward yourself for your recent accomplishments. Remain careful while lending and borrowing money. Your creativity will help you accomplish a lot at the workplace.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Do not think too much about your past mistakes or experiences. Plan on keeping a low profile today. You will achieve remarkable success on the professional front. Some delightful news will keep you happy. You will be able to move forward from all obstacles that have been hampering your life recently.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will feel calm and empowered this Tuesday. The cosmic climate will help you face any issues that have been holding you back. New insights can unlock the key to your future. Deep and meaningful conversations are likely to manifest in your path. Today’s tasks won’t require too much energy or enthusiasm and you will be able to breeze through them.

