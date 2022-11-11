Read what the day holds for you. Aries must not rush into hasty deals or purchases. They should keep an eye on their finances. Taurus could fall victim to online scams. Geminis will have a good day at work. Cancerians should take time out and indulge in some meditation. Leos must treat others in the same way they would want to be treated. Virgos must keep their phones aside and spend more time with their children. Capricorns will be in the mood for some romance by the second half of the day. Check what the day holds for you on 11 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will become part of the family business. Don’t rush into hasty purchases or deals. Keep an eye on your finances. A strong level of understanding will emerge between you and your partner. Nothing is impossible in life; work hard and you will achieve your goals.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You could fall victim to online scams, so be careful. Engage in some breathing exercises or yoga today. Do not share your secrets with others. Do not overreact to small issues, rather find solutions for them.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You’ll be eager to make progress in your career. The good vibes will push you to follow your dreams but do not be impatient for progress. It’s time you spice up your romantic relationship. You will have a good day at work.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your boss will appreciate you for your work and could give you a promotion. Utilise any free time to put extra effort into your career. End your day with some meditation.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Do not feel guilty about seeking attention from loved ones. Treat others in the same way that you want to be treated. Do not pressurise yourself about work’ remember to take breaks when needed.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will have to fulfil all your responsibilities today. There will be a lot of pressure on you at the workplace. Keep working and do not look for instant results- good things will come your way soon. Keep your phone aside and spend time with your children.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Your gut instincts can lead you to a better tomorrow. Keep your eyes open for good opportunities coming your way. Perform all your work within the given time frame.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You’ll feel inspired this morning. Don’t be afraid to make some serious changes in life. Avoid acting in an impulsive manner. Work hard to pursue your dreams. Never forget to express confidence in your judgement.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Do not feel discouraged if you experience unpleasant situations. The universe will provide you with an opportunity to release any uncomfortable emotions you’ve been harbouring for a long time. Don’t be too hard on yourself; there are times when you need to relax and stay calm.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Staying organised will be the key to finding motivation this Friday. You may find yourself needing to retrace your steps, especially if you’ve made mistakes recently. Towards the second half of the day, you will be in the mood for some romance. Stay positive at all times.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Your creative potential will shine throughout the mundane day. Spend some time in an artistic pursuit this Friday. You might have an inspiring conversation with an elderly person and get their advice.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Your heart, mind and soul will work in unison under Friday’s skies. You will be a true team player at work today. You will be in a calm state of mind, which will help you perform better.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.