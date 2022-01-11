Horoscope Today, 11 January: Check daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today News, 11 January 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here! Under Tuesday’s skies, a few zodiac signs will have a favourable day while for others things won’t go as planned. But always remember to make the most of your time, as it is very precious. Those in love may take their relationship to a next step i.e., marriage.

Tip for the day – It is not always necessary to run after money or career all the time, sometimes we should sit back and enjoy the present too.

Check your horoscope here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you, so try to make the most of it. As the day begins, you will be engrossed in some thoughts and by noon, you will be ready to settle your missed tasks. The best way to promote yourself is through social media professionally or personally. Also, religious interests will increase in your family and from your end too.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Under Tuesday skies, there will be minor problems regarding health so take care. Maintain a good character as people look up to you for advice and guidance. Your luck is not supporting you in legal matters but not to worry, everything will fall into place. Also, try to avoid controversies. More than family and friends, your spouse will take care of your feelings.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Today, most of the circumstances will be in your favour in business. There are high chances of you getting a promotion in the workplace so be positive and continue working hard. People associated with import-export business will get huge monetary gains in the coming days. Those in love will be very curious about marriage today. Women can spend money on expensive jewellery and clothes.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): In your workplace, seniors professionals will take great care of you by giving proper guidance. It is the right time to celebrate with colleagues in the office. Also, others may take credit for your work in the office. Under Tuesday’s skies, the atmosphere of the house is going to be very disciplined. Be alert and aware of secret enemies, they might put you into trouble.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Today, Leos will be very emotional about love affairs, many will plan for marriage while others will find someone soon. Your plan may be successful, under Tuesday’s skies. Many will be able to use their abilities efficiently and the result will be good too. Additionally, your business routine is going to be very good, hence there is a possibility of business travel.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): People with this zodiac sign, should remain careful of their rivals and enemies. Stay away from unnecessary controversies; otherwise, your reputation will greatly suffer. Tip for the day - Don’t hesitate in accepting your mistakes, it will make you learn faster. Avoid sharing your feelings with others, as many will make fun of it. Due to your selfish friends, you will face trouble so be alert and cautious. It will be best if you avoid travelling today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Today, you can start a new work as it’s a most favourable day for you. Under Tuesday’s skies, you will be full of positive energy that will make others get inspired. Today is a very good day for political people, who are planning something big in life. Libras will explore new sources of income. In the coming days, there can be a big financial deal in business.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): Tip for the day - share your thoughts only with people who are yours. Students who are planning to study abroad or further, can take admission in an online course. If you want to apply for a loan for expansion in business, then the day is auspicious. Under Tuesday’s skies, most of you may get an invitation for a meal from a friend. Despite being busy with other work, make sure to take time out for family.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): People who are planning to get married should go ahead as the day is very auspicious. You can also plan a tour with friends, it will refresh your mind and body. Due to your hard work and dedication, your relationship with higher officials will be strengthened. Under Tuesday’s skies you will spend good time with your lover. Try not to spoil your relations with colleagues as they will help you in time of need.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You should avoid trying new things in business as these experiments might bring you losses. Students will be very active about their studies and will also show good results. Avoid imposing your views on others, as many won’t like it while a few will not take it into consideration. The day is not very auspicious for hoteliers, so be alert and cautious. People with this zodiac sign will spend a lot of money on lifestyle and luxuries.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Today, you will be under the influence of creative thoughts. Under Tuesday’s skies, money can be gained in business so make the right choices and decisions. Obstacles might come in the work of people associated with the media but it will be removed soon. Those searching for jobs will find success in interviews that will lead to your financial condition being good.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Today you may have to meet people whom you do not like much but try not to react much to it. The day is very good for new entrepreneurs, as they will bring new profits. You will get the support of intelligent friends who will help and guide you to better paths. Today, you will complete your goals in the workplace before time. Under Tuesday’s skies, disputes regarding ancestral property can be settled.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.