As the world is ready to celebrate Promise Day, the fifth Day of Valentine’s Week, romance is on the cards for most of the zodiac signs. Today, Aries will have opportunities to connect with a potential romantic interest. Taurus will have the perfect opportunity to express appreciation for their partner. Gemini should cut back on unhealthy behaviours and prioritise wellness. Cancer will be in a playful and passionate headspace. Leo will win hearts with their charm and intellect. Virgo need to heed their instincts when it comes to their romantic life. Libra will be in a creative mood. Aquarius should opt out of any conversations that leave them feeling uncomfortable or stressed.

Here is how 11 February will go for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April):

You will be in a serious mood and aim to handle all your work before you kick back and relax. You will have opportunities to connect with a potential romantic interest. Your enthusiasm for your new projects will inspire your colleagues.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May):

It’s the ideal day to tell your partner how much you appreciate them. You will seriously ponder on your career options. You will be in the mood for romance and some self-care. Give yourself the chance to indulge in some retail therapy or go on an adventurous outing.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June):

Your intuition will reach new heights in the coming weeks. You will be in a mood to declutter your space. Cut back on unhealthy behaviours and prioritise wellness. You might need a bit of time to figure out where you want to go in life.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July):

You will be able to express your thoughts and actions more clearly. You will be in a playful and passionate headspace. Meaningful conversations with your friends and colleagues will help you turn into a more mature and intelligent individual.

Leo (23 July – 22 August):

You will win hearts with your grace, charm and intellect. The atmosphere is perfect to indulge in a bit of flirting with your crush. However, conflict could arise between you and a close friend over political issues. Plan for a relaxing evening at your home with your friends.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September):

You must find a balance between your professional and personal commitments. You could feel a bit disorganised today, but the universe will help you complete your wellness goals. Set clear boundaries with others to preserve your inner peace. Listen to your instincts when it comes to your romantic life. Consider keeping a dream journal.

Libra (23 September – 22 October):

You will be in a creative mood. Your sociable nature will win you many friends. You will be in the mood to deepen your romantic connection, but there are chances of a conflict emerging in your love life.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November):

Your focus will shift to your domestic life. Your nurturing side will be out in full force today. You will be a source of emotional support for your friends and family, but this could lead to you feeling exhausted. When the evening rolls around, try to take stock of your own needs and focus on self-care.

Sagittarius (22 November to 21 December):

Your curious nature will benefit you in the coming weeks. You will crave some intellectual stimulation and the opportunity to expand your social circle. However, your desire to engage in some solitude could win over your urge to socialise.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January):

You will feel a bit more materialistic today. You might need to force yourself to get your daily tasks done. Consider unplugging your electronic devices to feel a bit more grounded. Work on a passion project later in the day.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February):

Your wit and communication skills will serve you well in the next few weeks. Try not to push away your needs in order to tend to someone else’s. Opt out of any conversations that leave you feeling uncomfortable or stressed.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March):

You will avoid the spotlight to focus on your strategies for achieving your dreams. Keep your ideas under wraps. You might get involved in a fiery battle of words with someone. Consider keeping a dream journal to jot down what your unconscious may be trying to tell you.

