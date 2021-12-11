Horoscope today, 11 December: Check astrological prediction for all zodiac signs on Saturday

Horoscope Today News, 10 December, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is here. Under Saturday's skies, people will grow in the financial as well as in the education sector. There is a good scope for people who want to study more abroad.

Those into trading and import-export business will have a productive day. Many who are married will find time for romance while those in seeking love will find their soulmate.

Check your horoscope for today

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

People with this zodiac sign are advised not to let negative thoughts enter your mind as it will spoil your day as well as mood. Those who are loyal and dedicated towards their work, especially the ones working abroad will see a rise in income. Despite your hard work, your boss may be angry with you today for some reason but don’t let that affect you mentally as good days are near. By the end of the day, you may come in for a headache so take care and don’t stress yourself.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

Under Friday’s skies, many of you will get success in every work that you take up. Even students who are searching for jobs will find good opportunities that will give them a bright future. Those who are waiting for a promotion at work will get good news as a high position is on the cards. For many, career worries will be removed as a new job will be assigned.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

Today, you will receive good guidance from a person like your father. So, listen carefully and abide by it. Those into import-export business will witness big money coming your way as correct plans have been laid. Many who were worried about their career, will finally find peace and happiness as the worry about it will be removed. If you face any problem, share things with friends only those whom you can trust.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 July):

People with this zodiac sign should not invest into commission related works as the day is not auspicious. Try not to argue or fight with your spouse, but take time and listen to what he or she has to say. People who are into trading may face cash crunch, so be wise and don’t make rash decisions. Today, there is a possibility of stomach infection so be careful and don’t eat anything that will lead to it.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

Leos who are in love will get all romantic with their partners today. Even problems related to relationships will fade away. So, make the most of it. Those into government jobs may face a little obstacle but that should not stop you from doing your work. Give your best! Without the permission of your family, do not do any work or make a decision. By the end of today, a big expenditure can come up so be alert and careful.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

Virgos are going to have an easy day today as most of their pending work will be done faster and easily. Today is also a perfect day to start a new business, so decide well and go ahead with your dream project. However, working according to your wishes will be quite beneficial for you as it will make you learn and observe the working process better. Under Saturday’'s skies, your health might decline, so medical advice must be followed or taken.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

Today, Libras are advised not to share their work with outsiders as people might not appreciate it much or even take it into consideration. Under Saturday’s skies, women will pay a lot of attention to their beauty while men will give a lot of their time to the close one. One tip for the day- accurately assess people’s behaviour and do not trust everyone. Those searching for love will find new relationships blooming.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

People with this zodiac sign will have a good day today as everything will fall into place. As the day goes well, don’t forget to take your father’s guidance which is very important. Also, don’t trust your friends too much, they are near you either for your money or companionship. Most importantly, give your best at work and the hard work will yield good results. As you spend time with your loved ones, go for a walk with your partner in the evening.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Under Saturday’s skies, you will complete all important tasks on time, especially the ones that have been pending for long. Today is going to be a wonderful day for many as most of the work or decisions taken will be right following which will give you success. Due to changes in the weather, the younger members of the household will fall sick, so take care of their health. As you spend time with your close one, you can also visit religious places with your spouse for peace and prosperity.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

For Capricorns, there will be an atmosphere of unrest in the family. Those who are studying will face difficulties in concentration and focus. Under Saturday’s skies, it’s not worth wasting your time on negative things, be confident in who you are and let not others opinion matter to you. If you are into an argument, do not insult the members of the household.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

Today is a good day as your wishes are being fulfilled. Most importantly, those suffering from old diseases will get rid of it soon. People who are handling too many things at one time, try to avoid doing more than one work as it will stress you out as well as tire you completely. Those who are very emotional try to take control of it as it is good to sometimes be practical. One thing good about the day will be, despite being busy, you will give time to your loved ones.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

People with this zodiac sign will find success especially the ones looking for a new job. Furthermore, the relations with your business partners will be strong that will hence support your business growth. Today, be a little careful and enemies can overwhelm you. Be strong minded and fearless if negative things happen. Married life for many is going to be very romantic so spend time and give your close one all the attention he or she needs.