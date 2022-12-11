Read your horoscope for this Sunday! Aries will be a bit closed off when they wake up this morning. They should avoid fixing situations that are out of control. Gemini will be pushed outside of their comfort zone in the morning and this may make them anxious. However, this would change later and may make them generous. Emotionally stressful dreams will disturb Leo. They should focus on their to-do list and chores. Virgo should not nurture any grudges. The cosmic climate could make their behaviour obsessive

Check what the day holds for you on 11 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be a bit closed off when you wake up this morning. Avoid fixing situations you cannot control. Luckily, you will get a chance to let go of situations that have been bothering you. You will be optimistic. You will be able to reconnect with yourself through meaningful friendships and special interests.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will have deep emotions. You will be forced to face any issues you’ve been running away from. Your friends will pull through for you and will lift your spirits. You would want a warm and cosy evening at home with your loved ones.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will be pushed outside of your comfort zone in the morning and the idea of change may make you anxious. However, this would change later and may make you generous. You will reap the rewards of your hard work and may even become curious.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You may see a standoff in the morning in your love life. However, the unresolved issues may be put to rest. You will be guided towards diplomacy through meditation and spiritual practices. You will be encouraged to embrace luxury without losing your sense of gratitude.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Emotionally stressful dreams will disturb you in the morning. You should focus on your to-do list and chores. You will be regaining a sense of control. You will feel empowered and find strength from within.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Don’t nurture any grudges in the morning. The cosmic climate could lead to obsessive behaviours. You will later find balance and comfort through the people who have supported you. The day is good for flirting but you may want to spend time in solitude.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Issues within your professional life could disturb you in the morning. Try to move on from any unpleasant exchanges that you had with your colleagues. Feel optimistic about your own position in the world. You will get social but would want to wrap up your conversations by evening or you may start depleting emotionally.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will feel that others are restricting your voice today. You should be careful about how you speak with others. Your good heart and generous nature will find you and you will find composure amongst your kin. Concentrate on your professional ambitions and how you would make an impression on this world.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You should not flaunt your financial gains today. You could get jealous of others. Joy will fill your home today and you will invite your closest companies for a home-cooked meal. Clarity would find you tonight. You should tap into your serious nature without abandoning your fun-loving spirit.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You should navigate your emotions wisely today. Makeup with your sweetheart today. You will feel empowered and will want to undergo a personal transformation.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Your stress levels may elevate today if you’ve been putting unreasonable expectations on yourself. You should reexamine your standards for excellence, especially when it is about your personal and professional goals. You should go for a yoga session today and embrace romance or self-care.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You may feel like taking a break from your favourite news sources in the morning. You may feel low but may be able to lift your spirits and you may find joy within your passions and companions. You should focus on your health and wellness as well

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.