Gemini’s success will make others jealous in the morning. Though they will sense it when someone is talking behind your back. Libras should try not to scream at their loved ones, especially if they are sharing a home with them. Aries may feel burnout with their careers in the morning. They will get very impatient but they should not take a hasty decision that leaves them switching between jobs. They will find stability in the afternoon.

Pisces should not let their social media following have an impact on their self-worth in the morning. They may get anxious if they post something in a hurry. It is a good time to take a break from online feed. Their mind will feel more grounded in the afternoon making it a great time to interact with their online fans.

Check your horoscope below:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You may feel professionally burnt out in the morning. You will get very impatient but don’t take a hasty decision that leaves you switching between jobs. You will find stability in the afternoon. You will feel like rewarding yourself a bit.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Profound insights will come to you in the morning. You will get encouragement and guidance from beyond the veil. You should meditate before starting the day so that you connect with your goals and the other side. You should step into the limelight after laying low over the weekend. You should get organized, implement healthy routines, and prioritize wellness in the upcoming weeks.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Your success could make others jealous in the morning. Though you’ll sense it when someone is talking behind your back, try not to validate such haters with your attention. Don’t get affected when someone tries to provoke you. You will be in a more stable yet introspective headspace in the afternoon. Your playful side will make you indulge in self-expression and fun in the evening.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Your week at work may get a rocky start in the morning. You may feel unmotivated and in the need of rest especially if you were not able to over the weekend. The vibe will be better in the afternoon putting you in a grounded yet social mood.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You may feel overwhelmed with your to-do list in the morning. The cosmic climate will take your attention in multiple directions and you may become imaginative but this will also remind you of your existing responsibilities. You will be resilient in the afternoon and will have a certain amount of determination. A cosmic shift in the evening will elevate your charisma and charm throughout the next several weeks. You will be poetic.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You will be in the mood to dial down your thoughts or feelings in the morning. Being overly extroverted could cause you to butt heads with other people. The vibe will even out in the afternoon and will elevate your aura, mood, and sense of optimism. You will tap into your spirituality.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will feel sleepy in the morning. Try not to scream at your loved ones, especially if you are sharing a home with them. There will be a change in the cosmic climate that will help you elevate your voice and grace through the next several weeks.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Your words could cut deep in the morning if you are not careful. Don’t give unsolicited advice or criticisms or you may find yourself in serious conflict. Harmony will be restored in the afternoon. You may not be in the mood for companionship in the evening.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Avoid measuring others against yourself. You may be in a more judgmental headspace than usual. Critiquing others will give rise to insecurities. Tap into your personal powers. Important new connections will come into your life so network more.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will be dissatisfied with your professional path. There could be disharmony at your home. This will change in the afternoon as the luminary arrangement will bring happiness to your home. Indulge in your favourite foods in the evening

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): It will be important that you cut off negative thoughts in the evening. You may feel pessimistic otherwise. You will feel more stable in your heart in the afternoon. Spend some time in nature and you will feel better.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Do not let your social media following have an impact on your self-worth this morning. You may get anxious if you post something in a hurry. It is a good time to take a break from your online feed. Your mind will feel more grounded in the afternoon making it a great time to interact with your online fans. The cosmic climate will bring more depth to your conversations over the next several weeks.

