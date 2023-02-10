As couples are gearing up to combine their Valentine’s Week celebrations with the upcoming weekend, a lot of romance is in the air. So, in case you are wondering what the stars hold for you this Friday, we have the answer.

Today is Teddy Day, when all zodiac signs are trying to win their partner over by giving them an adorable soft toy, things might not be too good for Aries. They could feel restless today, and their lack of focus can put them in a spot. Gemini will be in a playful mood. Taurus should chalk out their plans for the future. Virgo should take a moment to appreciate their loved ones. Sagittarius will connect with others very easily. Aquarius might be a bit more inclined towards spirituality today.

Here is how Friday, 10 February, will go for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April):

Your dreams could make you feel a bit restless. Look for ways to sharpen you focus or you could find yourself in trouble. A sense of lethargy will put all your plans into disarray. If you take a methodical approach towards your tasks, you can still stay grounded in reality. Someone special could make an appearance into your life.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May):

Take a moment to honour your ancestors. The day is good to express your love and affection for your close friends and family. Take time to get organised and chalk out your goals for the future. You might think your imagination is going into overdrive, but it’s actually your intuitive powers that are helping you grasp the situation much faster than others.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June):

You will be in a playful mood today. Unfortunately, your responsibilities can spoil your good mood. You will be on the same wavelength as your partner, which will strengthen your romantic bond. Try out something new, be it a hairstyle or a cuisine.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July):

While you might be tempted to gossip around with your buddies, it will only serve as a distraction for your restless mind. If you find yourself getting too distracted by your social media feeds or some salacious stories, unplug from the virtual world and concentrate on the real one. You will have some meaningful conversations with a special someone. Welcome the weekend by having a relaxing evening at home.

Leo (23 July – 22 August):

You will find it tough to focus on your tasks this morning. This Friday could see some miscommunications interfering with your life. Try making a to-do list so that you can tackle the day in a more constructive frame of mind. A romantic energy will be in the air this evening, allowing you to lean into the flirtatious side of your personality.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September):

Your partner will be a pillar of support in today’s hectic day. Lean into the supportive vibes and try to unwind after a long workweek. Take a moment to appreciate your loved ones.

Libra (23 September – 22 October):

You will have the chance to process any negative emotions that have been weighing you down. A playful and creative energy will be in the air this evening, igniting your zest for life. You will be in a mood to read or hang out with some witty people rather than partying.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November):

The impending weekend will make you feel distracted. Do not build castles in the air; utilise your time to focus on your work. You might be preoccupied with romance and love today, as Valentine’s Day approaches, but try to slow down and process your thoughts before jumping to any conclusions.

Sagittarius (22 November to 21 December):

You will bond with others quite easily. But ensure that listening to others’ troubles does not leave you emotionally drained. Try to set some clear boundaries with others in case they mess up your sense of equilibrium.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January):

Professional stress could make you feel wound up. Try not to overthink things. You may end up hurting someone’s feelings if you are not careful about your words. A sweeter energy in the evening will allow you to embrace a bit of luxury at home. Be prompt in making things right if you have committed a mistake.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February):

You will be inspired to pursue your creative projects once again. You might feel a bit antisocial today, but don’t be afraid of being closed off today to preserve your calmness. You might be a bit more inclined towards spirituality today.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March):

You will have to watch out for power struggles this afternoon at work. Your colleagues could be jealous of your success. You could come off as a bit intimidating today.

