Read what the daily astrological prediction has to say for you. For Aries, new opportunities could manifest. Taurus must watch out for passive-aggressive behaviours at work. Geminis are advised to keep themselves hydrated to avoid indigestion or headaches. Cancerians should spend more time in nature. For Leos, the time is right to focus on self-care and passion projects. Virgos will meet new people and widen their social circle. Libras should focus on keeping themselves fit. Scorpios could plan a short trip with friends. For Sagittarius, opportunities to increase their earnings can manifest. They should also take help from loved ones when they are having trouble making a choice. Check what the day holds for you on 10 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Your income is likely to rise under Saturday’s skies. New opportunities could manifest today. Your dedication and hard work will continue to impress high-ranking officials. Your partner may surprise you with a thoughtful gift.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Brilliant ideas will pop into your mind today, fuelling your creativity. Watch out for passive-aggressive behaviours at work. Learn to trust your instincts more often. Your social life will be slow today due to work pressure.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Keep yourself well hydrated or else it could lead to indigestion or headaches. A family member’s health could be a matter of concern today. Watch out for misunderstandings within your romantic life. Try to resolve any issue while offering stability and emotional security to your partner.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): It is a good time to go out and explore your surroundings. Spend more time in nature. It will help relieve stress and anxiety. Do not try to prove a point at the cost of a relationship. Your family life will be stable under Saturday’s skies.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You’ll have a chance to showcase your reliability today. Do not be afraid to step up and lend a hand when needed. You will be overly confident of yourself today. Ensure that your overconfidence does not make you arrogant. The time is right to focus on self-care and passion projects.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You may make new friends and widen your social circle. Your partner might feel emotionally sensitive today, so give them enough space. New plans and strategies could develop in your mind and force you to re-evaluate your goals.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will wake up feeling refreshed and energised. Try and get back to keeping fit and increase your stamina. The pressure at work will increase, but you will handle it well. Do not make any major choices in life without talking to your loved ones first.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): It’s a good day to finalise plans, be it in your professional or personal life. Your responsibilities will increase at work, making it difficult to give time to family. Plan a short trip with friends.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): The day is perfect for business deals, investments, and purchases of all kinds. Consult your spouse or loved ones when you are having trouble making a choice. Opportunities to increase your earnings can manifest.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Maintain your composure no matter what comes your way. Pay attention to your diet and routine. New projects will come up, making you the centre of attention. Those looking out for a new job will see positive results this Saturday.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The universe will inspire you to embrace healthy living today. Take part in activities that will keep you busy and motivated throughout the day. Try and spend quality time with your romantic interest. The day will be a fruitful one.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Working employees will have a hectic day. You might have to take charge and finish all the pending work at the office. Long working hours could delay your plans with your partner.

