Check what’s in store for you this Saturday, 1 October:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You might need to be extra strict with yourself today. You will find it difficult to stay on track if your heart is preoccupied with personal issues. It is important that you find ways to stay grounded. By the second half of the day, you could feel lethargic. It is time that you take on some new responsibilities. Be more ambitious.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will come across an opportunity to identify what’s no longer working in your life. It is the right time to take small steps towards meditation and wellness. Working professionals will have a long day at their job.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will be burdened with new responsibilities. This will push you to work harder for the many blessings you’ve acquired throughout the years. Your busy schedule could make you miss out on certain elements of your life, especially personal interests. Schedule more free time for yourself in the future. Find new ways to achieve work-life balance.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Do not worry about building your career or working toward specific goals. Everything will fall into place with time. You could begin to feel overwhelmed today by all the material and emotional baggage you have collected so far. Take a moment to meditate, as it will help you move forward with ease. Be ready to take on bigger challenges this Saturday.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Good opportunities are on the way. Do not let judgmental people hold you back. Today is your day, make the most of it. Avoid jealousy and malicious gossip. Couples will spend more time together. The weekend will be a restful one.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You will find it tough to balance your home and professional life. Implement new routines that will help you maintain efficiency without sacrificing your personal time. Tensions could brew within your love life. Make all your decisions with a clear mind.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The day will bring hope for a happy future. Stay focused on your work. Look for ways to build your career. Reach out to help people in need. Maintain your optimistic nature.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Appreciate the blessings that surround you. Open your heart to people. Take a step back from your responsibilities and spend more time with family.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Control your temper. Meditation will calm you down- practice it daily. Try not to throw your responsibilities at others. Be organised at work and home. If someone has an idea they would like to share with you, make the time to listen to them.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Under Saturday’s skies, you will be encouraged to find your inner strength. Be satisfied with the little that you have. Spend the evening in solitude so that you can recalibrate. A much-needed break is on the list. Do not get distracted at work.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will be in the mood to expand your horizons. Do not multitask, it will hinder your personal growth if you try to take on too much at once. Avoid lending money to family or friends. Watch out for manipulative characters. Be more ambitious.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The day will provide you an opportunity to push through any internal blocks you have been struggling with. Relationship problems could come into play today. Romance is on the cards for married couples.

