Under Tuesday’s skies, Aries will have a good day at work. Geminis must stay away from negative influences. For Taurus, their financial condition will improve. A short trip with family or friends is on the cards for Cancerians. Leos are advised to control their anger or else they will face problems at work as well as at home. Sagittarius must not make hasty decisions on the work front. They should also spend quality time with their family. The day is perfect for Scorpios to establish a strong relationship with their partners. Check what the day holds for you this Tuesday, 1 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will have a good day at work. Your important work will not be disputed or stopped for any reason. Be optimistic in life – it will help you seize the opportunities coming your way. Don’t shy or run away from risky prospects related to your work. Job seekers are going to hear good news.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): The vibes today will encourage you to reflect on your personal and romantic life. You will be an inspiration to many, especially, those who are associated with your business. Your financial condition will improve under Tuesday’s skies. You may invest in something profitable today.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): If you have been thinking about making some changes in your work methodology, today’s the right day to introduce it. Stay away from negative influences. A family member will help you in a very critical situation. Do not lose hope; your financial condition will soon improve.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your finances will be good. There is a possibility of profit in the business as well. Focus on your goals and you will soon be successful. Those looking to get married will find a good match. A short trip with family or friends is on the cards. Avoid being arrogant with your life partner.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Control your anger, or else you will face issues at work and at home. Youngsters are advised to be patient. Develop a positive attitude towards everyone you meet today. Things are about to change in your life.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): The day is going to be lucky for you. You will see good results due to your hard work. You will soon succeed in your chosen career. Your romantic relationship will bloom today. It is time you express yourself to your loved ones. Remember to stay grounded.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): There will be peace and stability in your home under Tuesday’s skies. Couples in love will get support from their families with regards to marriage. You will be enthusiastic about new projects.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): The universe will encourage you to review your heart’s desires. You will find success with a little effort. Take the help of co-workers to complete important tasks. The day is perfect to establish a strong relationship with your partner. Complete all your pending tasks in the morning so that you can relax towards the end of the day.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): If someone refuses to see things your way, do not force them to do it. Spend quality time with your family; it will have a positive impact on your life. You will achieve success if you remain confident and motivated. Do not make hasty decisions on the work front.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Your friends will bail you out from any trouble. Your work might demand more of your time and energy this Tuesday. Make the most of the outdoor environment. An early morning walk or run will help you to be fit and active. It is a good day for you and your partner to spend quality time together.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The universe will encourage you to review important life lessons about your past. Put your health above all other things. Plan an outing with your family. Grab the opportunities that are coming your way.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Seize the day and make sure you indulge your creative spirit. Take time out and practice meditation. Face your fears with confidence. Do not share your plans with others. Avoid risky investments in business.

