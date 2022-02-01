Horoscope Today, 1 February: Check daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today News, 1 February, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here for 1 February. Under Tuesday’s skies, some of you will make big financial gains in real estate. Those who are married will have a blissful day, while people in love will go on a date. Some individuals are advised to take care of their health today.

Tip for the day- Live life to the fullest and also focus on positive attitude and thinking. This mantra can take you to better places.

Check your daily horoscope here:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

Under Tuesday’s skies, you will do all your work carefully. Whenever in doubt or any trouble in business, trust your colleagues. Your home and personal life will be happy, today. An important work that had come to a halt, will restart and be completed soon. The good things happening today will boost your morale. Take care of the health of your relatives.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

You can be a bit impractical, today, so make decisions wisely. Tip for the day - stay away from unnecessary discussions and controversies. Also, work with wisdom and discretion, it will help you grow and learn things much faster. With fast progress and confidence, you will be mentally strong to face challenges. Also, your interest in social activities will increase. The pressure will increase on you in the workplace.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

Geminis are advised to stay healthy, as their health may take a hit in the coming days. The beginning of the day will be a little weak due to concern over health. Travelling is on the cards for many. You will experience difficulties in married life, but will be able to sort things out. Due to procrastination, some of your work may get ruined or delayed.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

Under Tuesday’s skies, you can try to learn important skills for future growth. Money related problems can be solved today. The day is great for completing pending tasks, so pick up chores that need more attention. Your workplace reputation will be heightened and your responsibilities will increase too. Don’t work under the pressure of others, it will only hamper your spirit. Few seniors in business will appreciate your work for all the smart choices you make.

Leo (23 July - 23 August):

Leos are advised to stay away from workplace politics as it will create more negativity. Under Tuesday’s skies, family life will be normal. For some, the problem of acidity and headache may increase. Tip for the day – always keep your thoughts positive. In the evening, you will spend good time with your family.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

There may be some doubts about your upcoming goals but be confident in what you want to do. Some of you can get a higher position in your job due to your positive outlook. Even problems coming in education will be solved as more and more options will be available. Don’t be in a hurry to change jobs as things might not go as planned. You will come in contact with influential people, who will impact your life a lot.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

Today, money will be spent on luxuries and having an opulent lifestyle. Under Tuesday’s skies, you will be in a relaxed mood. Few of you will also get success in resolving disputes. People who are overweight may have health problems so keep a check on your diet. Don’t let others interfere in your work.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

Today, you can take important steps for the welfare of the family. If you're bored, try to divert yourself by watching movies and entertainment shows. There are high chances of getting a promotion in the workplace. Also, closeness will increase in love relationships, so spend some more time with your life partner.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

There may be a decrease in income, today. Try to maintain good behaviour towards your partner, as he/she is the only one who supports you. Work pressure will increase in the job due to demand for better outcome or results. Losses may occur due to decisions taken in the past, so kindly be cautious. You will be recognized well in the workplace for your smart thinking and apt behaviour. Your restlessness will fade away, today hence making you more self-assured.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

Today, luck will support you a lot; try to make the most of it. Your mind will remain calm, under Tuesday’s skies. Money related problems can be solved in the coming days, leading you to buy valuables. Furthermore, new sources of income will increase that will bring more respect to your name.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February):

Aquarius are advised to take care and be fit as they may experience body pain. You will feel mentally disturbed due to personal or professional issues. Always remember to not compare yourself to others, as it will never help you grow in life. Tip of the day, beware of secret rivals as they are always ready to attack your psyche.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

People associated with real estate can make big financial gains. Despite the increased work pressure in the job, you will take good care of it. You can invest large sums of money in the stock market. People associated with politics can get a high position and can also make big plans for the upcoming elections.