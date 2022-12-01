The daily horoscope is here, find out what is in store for you today under Thursday’s skies. Aries will wake up feeling motivated and refreshed. Taurus should take time out for meditation at least before hitting the bed. Cancerians must focus on things they are good at and make the most of those qualities. Things will turn out in Libra’s favour today. For Sagittarius, their finances will be at their best. Their past investments will also give them good returns now. They should come up with new ways to better their career.

Check what the day holds for you on 1 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will wake up feeling motivated and refreshed. Find ways to stay connected with the present. Plan out your day well and work according to it. People will come to you to seek advice. Take a break from work and go on a small trip with loved ones.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Do not feel discouraged if you face challenges. Be strong and confident about yourself. When you’re around family, keep your phones and other electronic gadgets away. Take out time for meditation before hitting the bed.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You might feel undervalued in your professional life today. Do not take it personally – use this time to think creatively. The day is perfect for establishing security in your romantic life. Reach out to your friends when you need any advice.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Focus on your partnerships, health, and work-related ambitions. Take proper measures to live a stress-free life. You and your partner will come up with new plans for the future. Focus more on the things you’re good at, and make the most of those qualities.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Learn something new today. Remind yourself how much you enjoy learning new things. Do not stress about small issues. Long-distance travel is on the cards. Profit in the business will be on the rise. Parents and close associates will advise you on something important.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Watch out for manipulative behaviours at work today. Take advantage of the favourable conditions on the professional front. Do not be casual about health-related matters. Follow a strict diet plan. Take out time for yoga or a simple warm-up exercise.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Things will turn out in your favour today. You will receive positive responses regarding your work, hence gaining more determination to strive further. Those in a business will come across good contracts and partnerships. Put out a helping hand to those who come to you for support.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Start a new fitness routine. A morning or evening walk every day will keep you in good health. Keep a check on your eating and drinking habits. Come up with new ways to deal with difficult situations. Spend more time with children.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Joy will fill your home today – making it a great time to nurture your family. Come up with new measures to better your career in the long run. Your finances will be at its best under Thursday’s skies. Your past investments will give you good returns now.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Don’t believe everything that you hear, carefully examine what people tell you. Be sure to fact-check any information that lands in your lap. Before making any investment for the future, do proper research. Be patient in both personal and professional life.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Financial opportunities could manifest for you today. The day is perfect to ask for a raise or set money-related intentions. You will complete all your tasks in the given time frame. Those looking to tie the knot will have to wait for some more time.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): It is a great time to meditate and work on your manifestation goals. Everything will fall into the right place today. Your hard work will pay off soon. Youngsters will come up with new plans to start their own businesses.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.