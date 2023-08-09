See how your stars are going to align on Wednesday, 9 August 2023. Cancer should be mindful that setting boundaries is a form of self-preservation. Leo should vow to go with the flow. Virgo should maintain a healthy work-life balance. Libra should watch out for power struggles. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to feel rested and emotionally at ease.

Let’s see how this Wednesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The dream realms will be active in the very early hours. The day shall tempt you to push off responsibilities for another day. However, try not to run from pressing duties that could cause anxiety if left unattended.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Don’t be surprised if you feel slightly out of sorts this morning. Luckily, you will have a chance to ground and find your focus, heightening your senses and connection with the material realms. Good vibes flow this evening, elevating your popularity, creativity, and ability to lift others up with your words and natural charisma.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The universe may reveal some important information through the dream realms. Consider documenting your astral realm encounters once you have awakened, as they could be prophetic in nature. You may notice a spike in your popularity and intuition throughout the next two days, so be sure to protect your energy while honouring your instincts.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You may find yourself in a quiet and introverted mood this morning. Remember that setting boundaries is a form of self-preservation. By evening, an uplifting and chatty energy will come to the table, coaxing you out of your shell just in time for dinner.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Unexpected obstacles or curveballs may throw you off today. Do yourself a favour and vow to go with the flow, and save yourself the stress of trying to control what you cannot. Avoid the temptation to argue especially where intimate or business partnerships are concerned.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The other side will speak to you in the very early hours in spiritually charged dreams. These vibes pair well with hard work and dedication to your craft, so be sure to direct your focus. Just be sure to cut yourself a break before evening settles in, reminding you of the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Watch out for jealousy or power struggles within your social sphere today. It could lead to unpredictable and destructive behaviours, so you should avoid anyone who may try to throw you off track. Consider taking a cleansing bath to clear your mind this evening.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You will wake up feeling rested and emotionally at ease. Take a moment to relish these supportive vibes today. You won’t be in the mood for any drama, but try not to unnecessarily burn bridges or brush people off simply because you are not in a conversational mood.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Love will linger in the air, activating the sector of your chart that governs matters of the heart. Lean into these vibes by showing your nearest and dearest some extra attention. Emotional blocks could bring a moody vibe.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Creative ideas could filter in through the dream realms, making it a fine morning to journal or document your ideas before heading to work. Watch your words but don’t be afraid to speak up if you feel your boundaries aren’t being respected.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Consider bringing some drama into your look today. Creative juices will flow, though you should be mindful to stay grounded in the present. You may also hear from an ex or experience moodiness from your significant other, but try not to let these situations throw you off balance.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Remember to take care of your body today. Though this celestial exchange could bring disorganised and unpredictable energy to the table, supporting your physical self can help you rise above any health issues. Drama could manifest at home, especially if you feel as though your authority isn’t being respected.