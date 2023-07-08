See how your stars are going to align on Saturday, 8 July 2023. Cancer should start the day from a spiritual place, Leo may feel a bit low. Virgo should stand their ground, Libra should consider pampering themselves. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to embrace their eccentric side.

Let’s see how this Saturday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The psychic realms will be highly active marking the ideal time to journal your dreams, draw tarot cards, and practice intuitive meditation. You will sense a shift as afternoon rolls in, blessing you with a burst of charisma, popularity, and endurance as the weekend kicks off.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): A surreal energy will coat your environment, making it the perfect morning for floating to brunch and exploring the community. Your spirituality can bring forth a sense of empowerment so be sure to honor your divine self and the unseen forces that guide you.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Take a few moments to daydream about your hopes and aspirations. Try not to get too engrossed in thought, especially if you have places to be and people to see. Themes around commitment or intimacy may come into play, giving you a crisper image of your current situation and what it might bring.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): The universe will seek to guide you so be sure to start your day from a spiritual place. These supportive vibes may bleed over into your relationships, so be sure to show your loved ones some extra compassion and care. If your weekend has been lacking structure up until this point, it might be a good time now to get your responsibilities in order.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The universe will act as a source of support right now but the cosmos might not be so understanding if you don’t take steps to move forward. Unfortunately, you may feel a bit low energy but don’t feel guilty about taking a break if you need to.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): There will be plenty to feel grateful about this morning. Lean into these grateful vibes by embracing love in all of its forms, showcasing compassion and support for those who offer the same in return. Stand your ground against people you have been raining on your parade.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Use today’s wellness energy to fully release work-related stress from the comfort of home and embrace the joys of Saturday and the domestic bliss that comes with it. The luminary placement shall help you build a sturdy sense of balance, therefore, be sure to pamper yourself accordingly.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Embrace your eccentric side today while allowing your passions to guide you and your image. These vibes pair well with getting organised and supporting yourself with healthy activities. Hence, be sure to direct your focus accordingly.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The cosmic energy at play shall support you overall, especially when you unleash your nurturing side. Lean into these vibes by filling your weekend with your favourite set of people, activities, and hobbies, leaving space for both social and creative pursuits.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Lean into today’s cosmic climate by pursuing activities and conversations that invigorate the mind, giving your brain plenty to chew on. The luminary placement is perfect for getting caught up on home improvement projects, though you should take care to nurture yourself with as much passion as you do your space and the people who fill it.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Strange synchronicities may cause your subconscious desires to play out in the material realms. Lean into these vibes by embracing your manifestation skills. Believe in the fact that if you want something badly enough, the universe will try to help you get it.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Use the day’s energy to recommit to your own goals and desires, and don’t be afraid to reach out for community if you need some extra empowerment. The luminary placement is perfect for working with your hands, so be sure to invest in any creative or home improvement projects that you’ve been meaning to tackle.