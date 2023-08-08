See how your stars are going to align on Tuesday, 8 August 2023. Cancer should explore new corners of their neighborhood. Leo should invest in better things for future. Virgo may come across unexpected blessings or signs. Libra should try not to fight for anyone or anything. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to love and be loved.

Let’s see how this Tuesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The stars provide a grounded yet motivational energy this morning. These vibes pair well with hard work that will lead to steady foundations, though you should be mindful to pace yourself. A playful and unconventional energy will take hold, nudging you to think and move outside the box.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day’s vibes are all about putting yourself out there, showcasing natural talents, and boldly pursuing what others won’t dare to. Pleasant surprises may find you so try not to cling to routine. Watch out for tension at home as it will be a good time to lay low and practice self-care.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The day shall put you in an active yet private mood. These vibes pair well with laying low, focusing on work, chores, and to-do lists while granting your mind the gift of solitude. Consider keeping a pen and paper nearby, promising to shake things up in your subconscious.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): The day shall find you in a chatty and social mood, so be sure to reach out to any friends or family members that have been on your mind. Consider leaning into this cosmic climate by exploring new corners of your neighborhood, and don’t hold back if you feel like doing or trying something a bit odd or unconventional.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Get ready for a busy day today. These vibes will nudge you to plant seeds that will help your career later, taking into account the future and your financial stability. Don’t be afraid to invest in better clothes, equipment, or schooling if it’ll help you get ahead.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You may feel as though you’re being guided by something bigger. Use your gut instincts, and don’t be afraid to move boldly, understanding that the universe is taking care to support your dreams. Unexpected blessings or signs could find you.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The day’s vibes pair well with flying under the radar, orchestrating your next bold move while working toward personal transformation. Intimacy may also feel more natural, especially when it comes to people you share a primal bond with. Try not to fight for anyone or anything the universe attempts to remove from your life, no matter how sudden it may seem, as these changes are likely part of a greater plan.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): It’ll be easy for you to love and be loved this morning. You’ll shine most brightly when discussing or working with personal passions, so be sure to openly showcase what makes you tick. Surprises could manifest within matters of the heart just before evening creeps in, nudging you to do something unexpected and kind for the people you love.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Collaborative efforts will help you get ahead this morning. Though work may seem particularly busy as the day kicks off, acting as a team player will help gain the attention and respect of your superiors and colleagues. Consider adding something new to your wellness routines by focusing on anything that can make your life more convenient.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The day’s vibes pair well with taking up space and fighting for your ambitions, understanding that you’ll be blessed with a little extra luck from beyond the veil. The artistic genius within will stir so be sure to follow any creative whims that find you. Spending time with friends is also encouraged under this cosmic climate.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Listen to your heart today as it shall nudge you to move boldly towards what you truly desire. However, you may also be called to make sacrifices to create space for something else, so be sure to consider what or who is holding you back. Excitement will fill the air, making it a good time to shake things up at home.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You’ll be in a chatty and loving mood this morning. Allow your heart to shine brightly right now, and don’t be afraid to flirt with any cuties you’ve had your eye on. Shared ideas could also lead to brilliant plans, so don’t be afraid to collaborate with someone just as brilliant as you are.