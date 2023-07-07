See how your stars are going to align on Friday, 7 July 2023. Cancer should take a spiritual approach to the day, Leo shall feel eager to evolve on their path. Virgo should show some extra love and grace, Libra should do something supportive for body and health. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to keep an open heart and trust the universe.

Let’s see how this Friday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Give yourself plenty of space for introspection, especially if you need to unpack a few astral realm encounters. Touch base with your emotions and consider showing yourself some extra love from the comfort of home. If there is any secret you have been harbouring, now, it may be a good time to share them with a sympathetic ear.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Though your inboxes may be full, you should also feel particularly plugged into your immediate environment, helping you make meaningful connections with those you encounter. Warmth will flood the air as afternoon rolls in. Plan on breaking free from your typical routines later tonight and try new things.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The cosmos will prime you to receive messages from beyond, so be sure to note any interesting dreams that occur. You should feel grounded and committed to your ambitions as this would nudge you to plant seeds that might yield success. Moments of enlightenment may find you as the day comes to a close though failing to document new ideas may result in losing them.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Be sure to recount any significant dreams that take place. Be sure to take a spiritual approach to the day as you continue to move forward. Good vibes will carry you into the afternoon making you to share your wisdom with the world.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You should feel eager to evolve on your path. Today you shall experience a better idea of your situation and what the future may hold, illuminating hidden truths. Your psychic perception will also become heightened, making it important that you trust and honor your intuition. Set boundaries later tonight, giving yourself space to fully unwind and release stress.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): A loving and supportive energy manifests early this morning which could lead to pleasant dreams and spiritual epiphanies. Be sure to carry yourself with softness as the morning unfolds, showing yourself and your loved one some extra grace. Good vibes will flow as afternoon rolls in especially when you take steps to nurture your spirituality through togetherness.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Feel invigorated and ready to wrap up the workweek. These vibes are perfect for knocking items off your to-do list this afternoon. These vibes can also help you stand out professionally, making it a good time to go above and beyond. Just remember to do something supportive for your body and health once you’ve clocked out for the day.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Good vibes will carry you into the afternoon, bringing a dose of good luck your way, especially when you keep an open heart and trust the universe. If you’re on the hunt for love, this energy could lead to chance encounters and profile matches, so don’t be afraid to get out there.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You shall feel a heightened ability to understand a prism of feelings. The energy shall help you feel extra absorbed in the moods surrounding you, making it important that you keep positive company. A buzz will linger in the air inspiring you to break free from any habits hindering your wellness game.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Big ideas may find you in the dream realms so be sure to note any fantastic voyages you went on while snoozing. Lean into sweet vibes by getting your flirt on, expressing sweet sentiments, and practicing self-care, investing in all things harmonious.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You should wake up with a sense of peace and calm in your heart. Good vibes will continue to flow as the day unfolds, helping you maintain a steady pace within your agenda. This energy also promotes the pursuit of wellness, so don’t be afraid to invest in something that might make you feel better or life easier.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Today’s cosmic climate will help you close out the work week on a high note. Use this energy to shine brightly, but don’t forget to make plans for the weekend, reaching out to your besties to formulate an agenda. Wild ideas may find you so be sure to keep a pen and pen handy in case you get inspired.