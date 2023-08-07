See how your stars are going to align on Monday, 7 August 2023. Cancer should share their wisdom and experience while Leo should stand firm in their mission. Virgo shall find themselves full of brilliant ideas. Libra should steer away from unhealthy cycles. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to nurture new hobbies.

Let’s see how this Monday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The cosmic environment shall be suitable for drafting new budgets, restricting spending, and strategising the road toward prosperity. Touch base with your senses as the hours unfold, exploring your surroundings in a physical way.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You can expect to see an increase in your popularity today. This will allow you to find a place of status within your community. Just remember to check in with your needs as the hours pass, especially if you start to feel emotional or overwhelmed.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Some of your strongest ideas shall come from deep within. Use this energy as an excuse to slow down, pulling back from social interactions to focus on your highest ambitions and how to reach them. Though solitude will seem more appealing than ever, you should avoid the temptation to stay indoors all day.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Don’t be afraid to share your wisdom and experience with others today. This cosmic climate will grant you a place of status within your community, especially when personal philosophies and spiritual beliefs are exchanged. Consider leaning into luxury once evening rolls in, treating you and a loved one to some fine dining at a locally owned restaurant.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You won’t feel shy within professional negotiations and financial exchanges today. Though you may encounter a game of hardball or two, standing firm in your mission without discrediting others should help you reach a resolution. You may also want to examine your personal life, taking into consideration if any boundaries or ground rules need to take effect.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You will be in a unique position to love freely without abandoning boundaries. Lean into these vibes by bringing a bit of cheer wherever you go, allowing yourself to fully embrace sweetness while lifting others up. Good vibes flow tonight, promising to flood your mind with brilliant ideas and divine inspiration.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The universe will get on your case to break bad habits today. If you have been meaning to steer away from unhealthy cycles, now is the time to make good on your vows to live well. A cleansing energy will also come into play, making it a great time to purge your closets, dust, and vacuum, though a therapeutic salt bath will help purify your aura as well.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Maintaining an identity outside your relationships will feel particularly important this morning. Try keeping healthy boundaries that allow you to explore personal interests while still maintaining close connections with the people you adore. If there are any classes you have been thinking of taking, now may be a good time to invest in nurturing new hobbies.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The day shall help you guard your heart while focusing on what needs to be done. These vibes pair well with to-do lists, tackling errands, and handling chores, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly, even if you don’t feel particularly motivated. Try not to make any plans this evening and instead focus on wellness through some light stretching, healthy meal planning, and perhaps a therapeutic bath.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Your refined tastes and sharp wit will shine through today. Lean into these vibes by sharing your interests with others and bonding over the activities and subjects that ground you. Consider committing some time to your passions and hobbies this evening. Good vibes continue to flow later tonight, heightening your intuition.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Don’t feel guilty about working remotely, throwing your phone on silent, and moving easily. Consider cooking something special and surrounding your dinner table with loved ones.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The day’s vibes pair well with saying your piece and requesting any answers you are due. Just be sure to loosen up with some light socialisation this evening, and consider rallying your friends or colleagues for dinner after work.