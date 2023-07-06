See how your stars are going to align on Thursday, 6 July 2023. Cancer should focus their desires on the great unknown, Leo should consider keeping their heads down. Virgo should look for messages from beyond, Libra should curb screen time. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to consider acting playfully.

Aries (21 March – 19 April): A threatening air might stir up drama within your social sphere. Be on your best behaviour while navigating these tense vibes, as conflict will escalate quickly. Consider investing in your future by acquiring tools that can help you move forward, and consider paying down debts.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You may feel torn between a need to recharge and your responsibilities. Look for ways to nurture yourself as you move through the day, taking care to move at a comfortable pace while connecting with your gratitude. Opportunities could manifest this afternoon, though you may need to take the reins when it comes to fighting for your goals.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Find logical ways to pursue your dreams. You’ll feel particularly focused on the path towards success, even if you’re not sure what it looks like yet. A sense of harmony may develop between your consciousness and the material realms. Signs could manifest in strange places, so be sure to connect with your surroundings.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Stand your ground without promoting conflict this morning. These vibes will be temperamental, though you have the power to set boundaries and diffuse uncomfortable exchanges. Now is a great time to collaborate with the universe and focus your desires on the great unknown while remaining open to guidance and signs.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Strong personalities may clash this morning especially when it comes to political divides or matters of the heart. Consider keeping your head down and focusing on your own needs, but remember not to give loved ones the brush off. You shall experience new insight in professional goals, marking the perfect time to brainstorm and plan for the future.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You may feel irritable or overwhelmed when you awaken this morning. It’s okay if you need to lay low as the day kicks off, but running from your to-do list will only conjure fresh anxiety. This cosmic climate is also poised to heighten your intuition, so be sure to look for messages from beyond.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Curb your screen time or you may begin to lose touch with yourself. The cosmic climate can allow you to make headway around the office, especially when you look for ways to strengthen existing business alliances. A supportive aspect overhead could trigger new deals and partnerships when you boldly pursue your ambitions.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): An emotional yet stoic energy shall come to the table. You may feel tensions brewing beneath the surface; dams could break if prodded. Consider acting playfully with your loved ones, especially if a conflict needs blowing over.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Your intuition will be strong though you may want to pull back before following your gut. Logic and dreams don’t always line up, and this celestial standoff could cause you to disconnect from the steps needed to reach certain goals.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Try not to dig your heels as this could bring out your stubborn nature. Creative ideas could guide you so don’t be afraid to think outside of the box. A playfulness shall accompany you, ideal for artistic pursuits or an impromptu date night.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Watch out for passive-aggressive behaviors within yourself and others, taking care to move from a place of grace and diplomacy. A grounding energy will find you just before afternoon, taking you out of the limelight so that you may connect with your surroundings.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You may agitate easily so lay low and practice self-care. Today, you shall experience an inventive and playful headspace. Lean into these vibes by embracing the artists within, allowing yourself the freedom to think outside of the box and make a few changes.

