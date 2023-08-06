See how your stars are going to align on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Cancer shall experience a sensual and luxurious mood. Leo shall find themselves in an ambitious headspace while Virgo should sort through their heart and mind with compassion. Libra should explore their environment. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to be mindful of their words.

Let’s see how this Sunday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day shall offer good vibes, inspiring you to connect with old friends. You may also feel motivated to revisit old hobbies, so be sure to follow your creative whims. Watch out for tension that may threaten to challenge your structures.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You should feel a sense of peace when you awaken this morning. This cosmic climate can pave the way for fresh starts, helping you move past issues you’re ready to let go of. Tensions may brew this evening. But keep faith in yourself and you can help you overcome any obstacles.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will feel inspired to do something meaningful for your community today. Good vibes will flow this evening, helping you recall fond memories. The cosmic climate can help strengthen friendships, making it a good time to connect with your childhood companions. Consider carving out some alone time later in the day as this shall open the doors to enlightenment.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Don’t be afraid to spoil yourself a bit as afternoon settles in, putting you in a sensual and luxurious mood. Watch out for tension this evening, threatening to bring rigidness or power struggles to your relationships.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The stars will conspire to bring healing your way this morning. These vibes pair well with meditation and gratitude, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly. You will sense a shift later tonight, putting you in an ambitious headspace just before another work week emerges.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Opportunities to transform and evolve will find you early this morning. However, you may be called to prioritise your needs over others, but try to remain sensitive in the process. Peace will follow you as evening settles, helping you sort through your heart and mind with grace and compassion.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Sweetness will greet you when you today, thanks to a cosmic union. These vibes pair well with self-care, morning meditations, and prolonged cuddle sessions, so be sure to follow your heart’s desires. Plan on exploring your environment, making the perfect excuse to explore old haunts with someone special.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The universe will nudge you to prioritise healthy living this morning. These vibes can also elevate your organisational skills, making it a great time to run errands, tackle chores, and prepare for the work week ahead. Watch out for tension later in the afternoon, taking care to watch your words if a conflict should arise.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Allow the artist within to explore freely this morning. Creative pursuits will be particularly fulfilling and divine inspiration may guide you this afternoon. Ground yourself this evening and consider avoiding large crowds that could leave you feeling overstimulated.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Your home will have the power to heal hearts this morning. Pair the day’s vibes with a home-cooked breakfast surrounded by the ones you love, filling your space with plenty of warmth. Watch out for tension but try not to take it personally if loved ones become temperamental.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Your words will have a healing effect this morning. So, don’t be afraid to give well-meaning advice right now, especially if a loved one seems to be struggling. Good vibes flow today, putting you in a flirtatious and romantic headspace.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Take a moment to appreciate the beauty surrounding you this morning. These vibes will bring fulfillment to your heart when you access your gratitude. In addition, grant permission to treat yourself to something luxurious. Be sure to honor the day’s vibes by doing something nice for your body, showing your physical self plenty of love.