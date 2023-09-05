See how your stars are going to align on Teachers’ day, 5 September 2023. Cancer should bond lightheartedly. Leo should own reliability to back up their claims. Virgo should have a creative approach to the day. Libra must alter their behaviors to reach set goals. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to opt for creative outlets.

Let’s see how this Teacher’s day unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Today do your best to stay present throughout each moment, searching for beauty without forgetting your own strength. You’ll sense a shift this afternoon, encouraging you to use your voice right now, especially if you spent the better part of your day in self-reflection.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The cosmic climate is sure to generate some extra spark, especially when it comes to social interactions and finding kindred spirits. The energy will level out this afternoon, putting you in an inquisitive yet grounded mood.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Give yourself permission to set boundaries, pull away from your social media feeds, and go within. The cosmic climate can help dissolve rough edges in your life, though you’ll need to take a proactive approach towards honouring what you need at a soul level.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Love will follow you throughout the morning. This cosmic climate can help you forge intimate connections without creating pressure or breaching uncomfortable conversations, allowing you to bond lightheartedly on a soul level.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Don’t be afraid to take a transactional approach to your professional agenda, especially if you’re owed any favours or are overdue for a raise. Just be sure to have the work ethic and reliability to back up your claims when asking for new opportunities.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Be sure to take an outgoing and creative approach to the day, allowing your unique talents and personal interests to guide your moves. The vibe will feel more serious this afternoon, redirecting your focus toward professional ambitions and setting healthy boundaries.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Consider the changes you’re most emotionally invested in, then consider how you must alter your life or behaviors to reach these goals. Keep your eyes peeled for guidance from beyond the veil, and be sure to keep an optimistic mindset, as your thoughts manifest into reality.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Consider expressing what’s in your heart through creative outlets. This cosmic climate also promotes self-love, bringing inspiration and romance to your mind. You may also feel inspired to make personal changes today.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Be sure to honour your physical self under this cosmic climate, thanking your body and senses for carrying you through and connecting you to our beautiful world. These vibes are perfect for embracing love in all forms, though you should be mindful of maintaining healthy emotional boundaries.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You’ll feel cool, collected, and elated this morning. Allow yourself to move from a place of grace and power, sharing visionary ideas and striking up playful conversations to light up any room you enter.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Allow your heart to guide you this morning. This cosmic climate will put you in touch with your emotions, though it’ll be important that you find ways to support yourself. Do your best to find gratitude and beauty, allowing these themes to sink in at a core level.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Give yourself space to socialise and mingle within your community this morning. However, you’ll want to pull back from extended friendships to focus on your private life this afternoon. Now may also be a good time to catch up on housework, though you may need to rest this evening.