See how your stars are going to align on Wednesday, 5 July 2023. Cancer should embrace the company of safe companions, Leo should disconnect from the hustle and bustle of life. Virgo should support the people who support you, Libra should take time out from socialising when needed. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to strive for a positive narrative.

Let’s see how this Wednesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Try not to get overly invested in the news or your social media feeds this morning. You may feel mood swings and emotional disappointment, especially if you’re feeling overstimulated. Consider reaching out to your support network who shall remind you that you’re not alone.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You may feel as though your voice isn’t being heard by your colleagues this morning. By afternoon, you might feel threatened to trigger insecurities if others aren’t validating your ideas. Try not to feed into any fear or anxiety that creep up on you during this time, understanding that the cosmos could be playing tricks on you.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Try to maintain an optimistic disposition without losing touch with reality. Meanwhile, you may experience a heavy energy to the table that could result in a few roadblocks. Give yourself permission to move slowly, especially where your path toward success is concerned.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You may feel underestimated or misunderstood this morning but try not to get in your head over where you stand with others. Luckily, you’ll find that it’s easier to trust, especially when you embrace the company of safe companions. Just be sure to give yourself plenty of time to unwind later tonight, or you could begin to feel restless and temperamental.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Try not to feed your suspicions or negative internal dialogues, especially where matters of the heart are concerned, as you may not be seeing the whole picture. Meanwhile, you may experience nudged to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of life in order to meditate on what’s important. Your spirituality will provide you with a sense of harmony as evening creeps in.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): It Is certainly important to support the people who support you, don’t be afraid to set boundaries with anyone who might be taking advantage of your helpful nature. You may realize a feeling of threat to trigger jealous behaviors within yourself and others. You may also want to be on guard for power struggles, taking care to walk away from conflict as it arises.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may feel creatively restricted within your profession this morning. Do your best to find enrichment through your own special interests, taking artistic pursuits into your own hands. You may find it difficult to nurture your own love life and closest relationships. It’s okay to take time out from socialising when you need to, but try not to freeze others out.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Try to honour and make space for your emotions this morning. Though you may feel like hiding under the covers, striving for a positive narrative can help you feel optimistic about the agenda that lies ahead. If there are any habits around disorganization or procrastination that need addressing, now is a good time to get real with yourself.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Your words could get you in a bit of trouble this morning if you’re not careful. A feeling of threat may overpower you, triggering power struggles if you fail to play nicely. Luckily, you’ll have a chance to reconnect with yourself through laughter, friendship, and creativity as evening rolls in.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Try your best to ground and find beauty in your surroundings this morning. By afternoon, you could feel a trigger to romantic tensions and emotional strain. Give yourself plenty of nurturing, nudging you to embrace luxury from the comfort of home. Tensions will brew as the day comes to a close, making it important that you don’t take yourself too seriously and find ways to connect with your spirituality.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You may feel disorganized with low energy, making it important that you look for ways to support your body and mind. By afternoon, you could find yourself placed amidst unrealistic expectations on yourself and others, so be sure to curb your critical eye. Watch out for drama at home tonight when Uranus becomes agitated overhead.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Try not to second guess yourself this morning. The cosmic climate could also lead to ego bruises and tension with frenemies, so be sure to avoid anyone with a negative streak. By evening, soothe your spirit, though you may need to embrace a bit of self-care and pampering to make the most of these vibes.

