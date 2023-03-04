This is how your stars are going to be aligned today, 4 March 2023. The day of Aries will start with a burst of good vibes. Taurus will find their heart to be open and accepting this morning. Gemini are going to be in a chatty mood. The day of Cancer will begin with plenty of sweetness. Leo should consider focusing on spirituality. Virgo will be able to make peace with their past. Libra will find the air around them to be filled with love. Aquarius are going to think on a philosophical level today. Pisces are going to feel grounded.

Here is how this Saturday is going to unfold today, 4 March 2023:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Your day will start with a burst of good vibes. Embrace today’s vibes by playing upbeat music and laughter. Take a moment to give yourself some personal time before the arrival of afternoon. You will continue to feel the good vibes, making it an ideal situation to take your lover on a date. If you are presently looking for love, then use the current energy to find it.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will find your heart to be open and accepting this morning. Lean into today’s cosmic climate by embracing activities, people and habits to find true happiness. You will continue to sense the good vibes later in the day. But fear of unknown can make you act irrationally. Avoid worrying about heavy topics, and let yourself relax.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You are going to be in a chatty mood this morning. Today is all about reaching out to family and friends to nurture your relationships. Consider maintaining healthy boundaries today. Later, the air will be filled by a sweetness, making it ideal to approach your crush.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Your day will begin with a plenty of sweetness. The current cosmic climate is all about enjoying luxury and spending time with your loved ones. Consider taking a moment to thank the universe for its support as you feel good about your accomplishments. Consider having healthy boundaries as the afternoon arrives. Unexpected things can happen later in the day, causing disharmony in your community.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You should consider focusing on spirituality today. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage to appreciate the universe and the magick within you. You are also going to receive healing today. Later in the day, opportunities to form strong bonds with someone could arise.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You will be able to make peace with your past this morning. Let yourself remove any thought patterns and habits that have been weighing you down, and embrace the transformation and happiness. Avoid any minor conflicts that you may attract. Fortunately, you will be able to connect with your significant other on a soul level later.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The air will be filled love this morning. Today is an ideal day to have a good time with your friends. Later, the air will be filled with a healing energy which makes it ideal to say nice things to yourself. You will continue to sense the good vibes and your charisma will be elevated.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You are going to feel organised and in control this morning. Consider setting new goals and have faith in yourself that you can reach new heights of success. Just make sure that you don’t put unrealistic expectations on yourself. You may find yourself in an unexpected conflict later in the day. Communication and accountability can help you in resolving the issue.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You should keep an open heart and trust the universe as you go about your day. Meditation is going to be therapeutic for you. Later, the air around you will be filled a romantic energy.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You are going to spend a fun-loving day at home today. The current cosmic climate will encourage you to push out old energy, items, and clutter. You will see your relationships getting stronger this evening.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You are going to think on a philosophical level today. Seek for ways to utilise your intelligence as the current cosmic climate sharpens your wits and natural curiosity. Later in the day, the air around you will get filled by a romantic energy.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You are going to feel grounded this morning, so embrace today’s vibes by going for a morning walk. Consider doing some stretching and drinking organic juice, as the current vibes encourage you to combine luxury and wellness.

