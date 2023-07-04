See how your stars are going to align on day, 4 July 2023. Cancer shall experience quiet tranquility, Leo will shift towards matters of the heart. Virgo should be on guard for miscommunications, Libra should be nudged to nurture themselves. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to fill their minds with creative ideas.

Let’s see how this Tuesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You shall feel a chipping away at boundaries between the ethereal and material realms. Intuitive dreams could reveal information about fears, hopes, and paths towards success, so be sure to reflect on any meaningful scenes that found you in the astral realm. An empowering energy will keep you professionally motivated, giving you a strong start to the workday.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The cosmic climate shall pave the way for intuitive dreams and signs from beyond. Watch out for tension with loved ones and authority figures. Your spirituality will be particularly empowering, helping you overcome any hurdles that may have found you recently.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): An intense vibe, this morning, shall make it important to plan your movements wisely. This cosmic climate can be both empowering and destructive so be sure to choose your highest path, even if doing so requires sacrifice. This energy is great for honing your intuition and connecting with the unseen forces.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): With extra love and support, today you shall feel a dreamy vibe perfect for morning meditations and quiet tranquility. Good vibes continue to flow that will be perfect for connecting deeply with someone you love. However, keep a tight circle without cutting yourself off from new experiences.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You may become suddenly motivated to declutter your surroundings in an effort to get organized. Reach for your full potential with all the organisation, hard work, and wellness that comes with it. Your focus will shift toward matters of the heart, making you feel particularly drawn to those with a mind of their own. Don’t be afraid to showcase your unconventional side.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): A loving, harmonious, and restorative energy will find you early this morning. Good vibes will continue, nudging you to step into your power while being unapologetically yourself. However, focus on staying organized with your to-do list. Be on guard for miscommunications or confusion, taking care to nurture your compassion and optimism.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Today’s cosmic climate shall ask you to unapologetically embrace wellness. Lean into these vibes by putting your physical and emotional needs first, nudging you to nurture yourself. You may also feel inspired to tidy up your space, throwing out unused items that have outstayed their welcome. Allow yourself to feel free in heart and spirit.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Your mind will brim with creative ideas early this morning. Try to do something inventive before clocking in for the day, and be sure to journal any brilliant ideas that land in your head.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Try to acknowledge how your heart and body impact one another this morning. These vibes are perfect for appreciating your physical form and sending yourself some love from head to toe. Consider paying off debts, making financial moves that will empower you in the long term.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Take a moment to appreciate your mind and its ability to think creatively, taking a break from your generally pragmatic disposition. A grounded yet cerebral energy will come into play, asking you to work outside tradition. Unfortunately, pressure from your peers could manifest, making it important that you stand firm in your resolve.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Give yourself permission to move slowly to enjoy the scenic route this morning. These vibes are ideal for disconnecting from stress and connecting with beauty, especially where nature, music, food, and art are concerned. A cleansing energy will find you, providing you with an opportunity to shed bad habits and unhealthy situations.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You’ll have an opportunity to inspire others, making you to step into the limelight. These vibes are great for advocating for causes you feel passionate about in your house of community. Feel free to embrace solitude throughout the next two days, understanding that your brain sometimes needs a break in order to recharge and explore new concepts.

