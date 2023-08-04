See how your stars are going to align on Friday, 4 August 2023. Cancer should consider imparting spiritual or philosophical wisdom, Leo should look for guidance from beyond. Virgo shall feel a blessed energy to their relationships. Libra should direct their focus based on the events of the day. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to let their creative brilliance shine.

Let’s see how this Friday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day shall bring forth moments of enlightenment poised to evolve you on a soul level. Consider finding time to be alone later, putting you in a dreamy space that’s perfect for meditation, naps, and creating art. You’ll feel energized later tonight as it brings a rush of celestial support your way.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Don’t be surprised if you hear from a few old faces, though new alliances may come to fruition as well. Consider investing in the world you wish to see by finding ways to bring beauty to your community.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Interesting insights may be revealed to you this morning. Don’t be surprised if you hear professional gossip or news of new opportunities, and don’t be afraid to push through the boundaries that have been holding you back.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Don’t be afraid to impart spiritual or philosophical wisdom this morning. This celestial exchange is sure to prompt moments of enlightenment, which can elevate your community when you share positive messages. Consider indulging in a mid-afternoon meditation session, promising to supercharge your intuition.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The day’s energy will give some room for dreaming. Just remember to stay organised in your quest to move up in this world. Luckily, the stars will align to support you with some extra luck later tonight so be sure to watch for guidance from beyond.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The universe will bring a blessed energy to your relationships. This celestial exchange can help clear away conflict, usher in excitement, and revolutionise the way you love, so be sure to lead with an open heart. Dreaminess will surround you, adding some extra allure to your aura that’s perfect for romance and flirting.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The day shall demand to update your routines to improve efficiency and overall wellness. These vibes pair well with early rising, meal prep, and asking for help when you need it, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly. A dreamy energy will take hold later in the day, making the perfect moment to do something nice and relaxing for your body.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Allow your creative brilliance to shine through today. Being true to yourself will bring beauty to your aura, and people will be attracted to the things that make you unique. Good vibes continue to flow, bringing strength to your voice without sacrificing playfulness.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The vibe may feel exciting yet slightly chaotic in your home this morning. Avoid the temptation to control the activity surrounding you, and opt instead to roll happily with whatever is thrown your way. You’ll have an opportunity to relax marking the perfect occasion to lounge on the couch or draw a relaxing bath.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The day’s vibes pair well with creative projects and thinking outside the box, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly. Give yourself permission to zone out later in the day, reminding you that mental breaks are imperative to staying balanced. Consider doing some research as this shall remind you that knowledge is power.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): An unexpected happening today promises to liven up your morning. Financial breakthroughs and excitement at home could also come into play, especially when you deviate from the norm. Try to schedule a little “me time” this evening activating the sector of your chart that governs introspection.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your mind may cook up some wild ideas this morning. Just be sure to keep a pen and paper handy if you can’t immediately execute these visions or they may vanish later. Your aura will become infused with dreaminess, helping you leave an impression on those you encounter.