See how your stars are going to align on Monday, 31 July 2023.

Cancer should try to separate themselves from material realms. Leo Virgo Libra shall feel a cleansing and empowering energy. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to reveal truths related to their crush.

Let’s see how this Monday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day shall bring a revolutionary energy to the table within your professional and money matters. Don’t be afraid to move outside of the norm, taking calculated risks if they can help you get ahead. You’ll sense a shift tonight, asking you to brush up on the news and community happenings.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day shall offer you with a bit of extra luck, optimism, and intuition. However, these vibes could get a little unpredictable, so be sure to roll with any curveballs the universe throws your way. Consider honoring your ancestors and those who have crossed over later in the evening, strengthening your ability to connect with forces beyond the veil.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You could reach a breaking point today, giving you one final push to cut ties with people and situations holding you back. Behavioural patterns may also need shifting right now, so be sure to take accountability for the ways in which you must evolve. Intimate conversations will likely emerge this evening though you should be mindful of whom you trust intimate details with.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Don’t be surprised if you see an abundance of unique individuals around town, and be sure to applaud their bravery when it comes to living free. Try to separate yourself from the material realms, asking you to place value in love and philosophy above all else.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Consider breaking free from the confines of your typical routine. Though deviating from what you know works may seem destructive, experimenting now can help you build stronger foundations. The day might usher you to be open to what others have to say, picking up on techniques or advice you normally wouldn’t entertain.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Intuitive epiphanies may hit you this morning. Pay close attention to any random synchronicities or strange thoughts that pop into your psyche, taking care to examine if they hold hidden messages from beyond. Empower yourself through artistic outlets, strong friendships, and positive mantras that push you to believe in yourself without apology.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Don’t be surprised if your home feels hyperactive this morning. This celestial exchange will challenge structures with new ideas, shaking up the vibe within the sector of your chart that governs domestic bliss. A cleansing and empowering energy takes hold this evening, marking the perfect occasion to declutter or perform a house blessing.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The day shall promise to bless your love life with some extra excitement. If you’ve been harbouring a secret crush, now might be a good time to finally speak such truths. Creative visions could take your projects to the next level so be sure to note any brilliant ideas that find you.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Consider taking an alternative route into the office today. These playful vibes will seek to move you away from your typical routines, rewarding you with moments of beauty when you decide to operate outside of the norm. A dreamy energy will fill your home, marking the perfect excuse for a long bath and self-care rituals.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The day’s vibes are all about trying new styles or forms of expression, allowing your experimental self to shine through. Your words will have the power to enchant so be sure to focus on topics and people that are important to you. An empowering energy shall ask you to evolve into the person you hope to become.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Allow your emotions to guide you this morning, even if doing so feels like a wild ride at first. Commune with the beauty that surrounds you, helping you temporarily move away from the harsher realities of this world.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Unexpected news may travel through the grapevine and into your ears today. These vibes can also elevate your own curiosity, inspiring you to reach out for stimulating conversations. Don’t be afraid to let go of connections that have lost their meaning as this would promise to transform your social sphere.