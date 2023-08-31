See how your stars are going to align on Thursday, 31 August 2023. Cancer shall feel spiritually full while Leo should pull back socially. Virgo will have signs of improved sacred beliefs. Libra should consider taking a step back. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to remember their loyalties.

Let’s see how this Thursday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Watch out for error today as this will make it easier for you to not overlook important steps and mistakes. Good vibes flow this evening, promising to usher in small moments of beauty if you choose to look for them. Avoid the temptation to tread on the past today.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day shall grace you with extra sparkle, perfect for networking, investing in the community, and making friends. However, you’ll want to stay on guard for competitive peers as people may feel threatened by your glowing energy.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The day shall put you in a unique position to honor what’s truly in your heart without feeling exposed, though you’ll want to keep a positive internal dialogue. Unfortunately, heavy emotions may get the better of you especially if others start to grate on your nerves.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You should feel spiritually full and sound of heart this morning. This cosmic climate also promises to bring forth luck to your highest ambitions, helping you make headway in your quest for success and status.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Don’t be afraid to ask for what you deserve, as the cosmic climate pushes you to advocate for success. However, you’ll want to pull back socially as it would be easy to clash heads with others.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Allow yourself to open up spiritually and philosophically with loved ones today. Your bonds will improve when sacred beliefs are shared from a place of love, even if these points of view differ.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Consider what you deserve and the work you’ve put in to earn it, expressing these sentiments to those who can help you get ahead. However, you should consider taking a step back just before afternoon resisting the urge to scatter your energy.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You shall experience a sparkle hanging in the air this morning. This cosmic climate will bring luck and softness to your romantic affairs, though you should also take care to spoil and love yourself. Watch out for social tensions, remembering where your loyalties lie if a conflict should arise.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The day shall offer you a chance to organise your feelings while encouraging organisation in the home too. A desire to help and nurture others will also come into play, though you should be mindful of pulling back and reconnecting with your own aspirations just in time.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The cosmic climate will bring sparkle to your words and passion projects, helping you gain confidence and attention when creativity and intelligence are showcased. However, do not forget to reconnect with your intuition and personal philosophies.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Lean into the day’s vibes by finding ways to elevate your private life, valuing people and situations that don’t earn you money. However, you’ll want to be on guard for miscommunications as small misunderstandings could lead to major conflict if you’re not careful.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The day shall help you carve out new opportunities and aspirations, making it important that you use your voice freely. You should consider quieting down as afternoon creeps in especially when confronted with imbalanced people or agitated companions.